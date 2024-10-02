Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054
Tradegate
02.10.24
09:30 Uhr
28,540 Euro
-0,160
-0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2024 09:34 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar supports Grimaldi's RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 2 OCTOBER 2024 AT 10.30 (EEST)


Kalmar supports Grimaldi's RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply Italian maritime logistics operator Grimaldi Group with three Kalmar heavy terminal tractors. The machines will be deployed to operate on the new Motorway of the Sea, a Ro-Ro transport system connecting the ports of Trieste, Italy, and Ambarli, Turkey. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake with delivery of the machines scheduled for the same quarter.

The Grimaldi Group is Italy's biggest shipowning group and a world-leading operator in the maritime transport industry. The group operates a network of port terminals and logistics companies and is also active in the passenger and container transport sector. Kalmar machines are widely used across Grimaldi Group companies in various locations around Europe.

Fernando Marino, Senior Buyer, Grimaldi Group: "Kalmar has been a reliable long-term partner, supporting us at many of our locations around Europe. We required the terminal tractors at extremely short notice to support Ro-Ro operations on our Trieste-Istanbul route, and Kalmar was able to deliver quickly and efficiently. We are grateful for their continued support."

Stefano Vero, Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Italy: "Grimaldi Group is an important customer for Kalmar in Europe, so we are delighted to be able to address their urgent need for new equipment at such short notice. This order demonstrates our ability to respond to local customer needs quickly when the need arises."

Further information for the press:

Stefano Vero, Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Italy, tel. +393403879572, stefano.vero@kalmarglobal.com

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Kalmar Heavy Terminal Tractor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4d2543da-ec78-49b4-9ead-ee1a9966dfa4)
  • Kalmar supports Grimaldi's RoRo operations with rapid delivery of heavy terminal tractors (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cb0ce96-86de-4c1d-8d57-92d438a2cc30)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
