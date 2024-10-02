The German company said its new products are suitable for PV systems with tilt angles ranging from 0 to 15. 6 degrees. German PV system provider Wattstone has launched three new concrete bases for rooftop PV projects. "The concrete bases are ideal for the easy installation of PV systems on straight surfaces such as flat roofs or terraces as well as on garden areas, without the need to drill through the roof skin or add additional weights," the manufacturer said in a statement. The company said the new L-Shap products are suitable for both south- and east-west-oriented arrays with a tilt angle ...

