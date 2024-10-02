Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
02.10.2024 09:36 Uhr
Aker Horizons: Mainstream Renewable Power reaches financial close on 50 MW solar PV plant to provide new flexible PPAs to private customers in South Africa

  • New PPA product gives businesses a better alternative for their electricity supply

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, has reached financial close on its 50 MW Ilikwa solar PV plant. The power from the plant will supply multiple private commercial and industrial customers under flexible, shorter-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in a new-to-market product called Renewable Energy Supply Agreements ("RESAs").

This new product opens up the energy market in South Africa by giving a wider range of businesses access to affordable, reliable and renewable power through shorter-term energy contracts of between five and 10 years.

Commenting on the announcement, Mainstream's General Manager for Africa, Hein Reyneke said: "We are excited to bring this new product to market, offering customers the opportunity to secure flexible, clean and lower-cost electricity. With a 12 GW portfolio, Mainstream has one of the largest and most advanced pipelines of projects in the country. Importantly, we have a further 180 MW of projects ready for construction in 2025 and we encourage businesses to take advantage of the benefits this new product offers."

Investec is a project partner, providing pre-construction development finance as well as debt and equity finance for the construction of the plant. Mainstream has a 70% equity stake in the project and Investec has a 30% equity stake.

Construction of the Ilikwa solar PV plant, located in the Free State province, has already commenced, and is expected to reach commercial operation in early 2026. This is the second solar plant with private PPAs that Mainstream has taken to financial close in South Africa within the last year. When fully operational, it will produce 141 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year, powering the equivalent of more than 42,000 homes and avoiding the annual release of approximately 100,000 tons of CO2.

For further information, please contact:
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com
Emmet Curley, Media, Mainstream Renewable Power, Tel: + 353 86 241 1690, emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com
Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/mainstream-renewable-power-reaches-financial-close-on-50-mw-solar-pv-plant-to-provide-new-flexible-p,c4045776

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstream-renewable-power-reaches-financial-close-on-50-mw-solar-pv-plant-to-provide-new-flexible-ppas-to-private-customers-in-south-africa-302265317.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
