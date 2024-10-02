The opening day of Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2024 has been postponed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3 as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Krathon, a tropical cyclone that is now approaching the southern coast of the island. The opening day of Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan 2024 has been delayed from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, as Taiwan has shut down schools, shops and offices in preparation for Typhoon Krathon. The storm has been downgraded from its initial classification as a "super typhoon," but the authorities still view it as a significant threat. The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and ...

