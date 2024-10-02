A group of researchers has proposed a new method for the sizing of PV systems that do not rely on an anti-dump system and operate without the possibility of injecting power into the grid. The novel approach requires an estimate of the annual hourly profile and the minimum power demanded, as well as the use of an irradiance meter and an electrical network analyzer. Researchers at the Dominican research institute Instituto Especializado de Estudios Superiores Loyola (IEESL) have outlined a new methodology for rooftop PV system sizing in markets without net metering or feed-in tariffs, where all ...

