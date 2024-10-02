The new formulation of the pioneering Profhilo line based on hyaluronic acid is now available

The announcement was made today to the main European countries during an event that involved some of the most renowned experts in aesthetic medicine

The new formulation marks a paradigm shift in aesthetic medicine, making it possible to treat even what we do not see

As the years go by, the face undergoes a gradual and continuous aging process affecting not only the skin, but also all the underlying tissues, resulting in loss of tone, elasticity, texture and volume. We are used to thinking that this process only concerns the superficial layer, but in reality, even what we don't see ages.1

IBSA Derma, IBSA's Aesthetic Medicine Division, launches a new treatment from the renowned Profhilo line with one of the highest concentrations of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid on the market

Always attentive to the needs of patients and committed to enhancing their authentic beauty, IBSA Derma has developed this innovative solution presented today in a European preview for Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and Poland during a press conference held in Milan, not far from the company's production core.

The event was attended by some of the most important specialists in aesthetic medicine, including Dr. Editta Buttura da Prato, Dr. Arnauld Lambert, Dr. Beatriz Molina Sanchez, Dr. Natalia Ribé, and Dr. Monika Nunberg Sawicka, who discussed the impact of this innovation in clinical practice.

Thanks to its consolidated experience in the field of aesthetic medicine and always in search for cutting-edge technological innovations with this new device IBSA once again meets the needs of patients and professionals in the sector, who prefer accessible, fast and personalised treatments. Indeed, in recent years increasingly more people are relying on regenerative medicine procedures, aimed at offering aesthetic improvements through a process of tissue regeneration by proposing tailor-made treatments, built on the specific characteristics of each patient. IBSA, world leader in the production of hyaluronic acid, has long been involved in this field, which it has promoted since 2015 with the creation of the Profhilo® line, resulting from the development of Nahyco® Technology. This revolutionary technology has given birth to a new world of hyaluronic acid, that of stable hybrid cooperative complexes composed ofhigh- and low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, stabilised by a patented thermal process without the use of any chemical agent.2

"With ten years' experience in developing treatments for the face and body, IBSA continues to innovate, offering increasingly targeted solutions that work not only on the skin's surface but also on deeper layers and tissues," - explained Dr. Andrea Giori, Head of Research and Development at IBSA

This innovative treatment is part of the new communication platform BEAUTY BEYOND STANDARDS by IBSA Derma, which aims to celebrate an ideal of authentic beauty, moving away from all traditional stereotypes and enhancing every detail that distinguishes the uniqueness of the person, therefore making her irreplaceable. And, as a true promoter of beauty beyond conventions, with this new formulation IBSA Derma renews its commitment to revealing the masterpiece hidden in each of us.

Finally, IBSA created the free app Aging Discovery AR,where through augmented reality users can explore the impact of the aging process on the different tissues, having at their disposal a useful comprehensive tool that also promotes a better communication between doctor and patient.

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical Company, founded in 1945 in Lugano. Today, its products are present in over 90 Countries on 5 continents, through the Company's 20 subsidiaries located in Europe, China, and the United States. The company has a consolidated turnover of 986 million CHF, and employs over 2,300 people between headquarters, subsidiaries and production sites. IBSA holds 90 families of approved patents, plus others under development, as well as a vast portfolio of products, covering 10 therapeutic areas: reproductive medicine, endocrinology, pain and inflammation, osteoarticular, aesthetic medicine, dermatology, uro-gynaecology, cardiometabolic, respiratory, consumer health. It is also one of the largest operators worldwide in the area of reproductive medicine, and one of the world's leaders in hyaluronic acid-based products. IBSA has based its philosophy on four pillars: Person, Innovation, Quality and Responsibility.

IBSA Derma

IBSA Derma is IBSA's dermoaesthetic division. Pharmaceutical expertise, technological know-how and an innovative and dynamic approach to the market are the foundations on which IBSA Derma based its growth, also in international markets, by anticipating the needs of doctors and patients. IBSA Derma's approach with all the products from the Aliaxin®, Profhilo®, and Viscoderm® ranges relies on the Hydrolift® Action concept. Thanks to an innovative use of Ultrapure hyaluronic acid, IBSA Derma celebrates each person's uniqueness and authentic beauty, moving away from a world where beauty is standardized. IBSA Derma. Beauty beyond standards.

