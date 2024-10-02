Nike's recent quarterly report has sent shockwaves through the stock market, with the sportswear giant experiencing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company's shares plummeted by approximately 6% in after-hours trading following the announcement of a 10% decrease in sales, amounting to $11.59 billion, and a stark 28% drop in net income to $1.05 billion. This performance stands in stark contrast to competitors like Adidas, which have seen positive growth this year.

Leadership Change and Cost-Cutting Measures

In response to these challenges, Nike is implementing a series of strategic changes. The company plans to welcome back former executive Elliott Hill as the new CEO in mid-October, signaling a shift in leadership. Additionally, Nike has initiated an aggressive cost-reduction program aimed at saving around $2 billion, which will likely involve job cuts. The sportswear leader is also reevaluating its direct-to-consumer strategy, which inadvertently boosted competitors' visibility in retail spaces. Despite current setbacks, some analysts remain optimistic, projecting earnings of $3.06 per share for the 2025 fiscal year.

