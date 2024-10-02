Meta Platforms' stock surged 0.4% to $575.00 on Thursday, approaching its 52-week high of $577.36. This upward momentum is attributed to growing enthusiasm for Meta's new AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, priced between 300 and 400 euros. The innovative eyewear, featuring advanced AI capabilities for discreet photo and video capture, has sparked investor interest despite privacy concerns. The positive market response was reflected in robust trading activity, with 659,434 Meta shares changing hands.

Analysts Optimistic Amid Challenges

Financial experts project an average price target of $574.29 for Meta's stock this year, underscoring the current positive trend. However, the tech giant faces the challenge of balancing technological advancement with ethical considerations to maintain its stock market ascent. With a market capitalization of 1.138 trillion euros, Meta solidifies its position among the world's most valuable companies. Investors eagerly anticipate the upcoming quarterly report on October 23, which will provide further insights into the company's financial performance and growth trajectory.

Ad

The latest Meta figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Meta shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 02 October.

Continue reading here ...