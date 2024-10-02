Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
SyntheticMR AB: SyntheticMR Receives Regulatory Approval for SyMRI 15 in Switzerland

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR AB, global leader in advanced quantitative imaging software, is pleased to announce that its SyMRI 15 solution has received regulatory clearance in Switzerland.

This milestone enables the company to market and distribute SyMRI 15 across the Swiss healthcare sector, marking a significant stride in SyntheticMR's strategic growth within Europe.

SyMRI 15 is a groundbreaking imaging solution that revolutionizes conventional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) practices. Clinically validated through an extensive multi-center study involving several top-tier institutes in the United States, SyMRI 15 has demonstrated the capability to replace traditional 3D imaging techniques. The study highlighted significant enhancements in efficiency and throughput, without compromising diagnostic accuracy.

"Entering the Swiss market is a pivotal moment for SyntheticMR," said Ulrik Harrysson, CEO of SyntheticMR AB. "Switzerland is renowned for its high standards in healthcare, and the approval of SyMRI 15 here underscores the quality and efficacy of our technology. We are committed to partnering with Swiss healthcare providers to transform medical diagnostics and improve patient outcomes."

For additional information, please contact Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB, +46 70 529 29 87 ulrik.harrysson@syntheticmr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/syntheticmr-ab/r/syntheticmr-receives-regulatory-approval-for-symri-15-in-switzerland,c4045788

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11663/4045788/3034345.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syntheticmr-receives-regulatory-approval-for-symri-15-in-switzerland-302265369.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
