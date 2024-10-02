International Public Partnerships (INPP) has announced the partial disposal of its Public-Private Partnerships (P3) investment providing family housing for US service personnel. The £30m proceeds take INPP's realisation proceeds over the last 18 months to c £260m (or c 10% of INPP's portfolio value), with all exits in line with or slightly above previous carrying values. The sale proceeds will be used to support the recently increased and significantly accretive share buyback programme and towards funding its existing £35m near-term investment commitments across the transport, education and digital sectors (which INPP's manager expects to be drawn until end-2025).

