Foran Mining treibt den Bau für den Produktionsstart auf McIlvenna Bay zügig voran und erreichte wichtige Meilensteine im August 2024. Sierra Madre Gold & Silver meldete Einnahmen von über 2,4 Mio USD aus seiner vor kurzem angelaufenen Produktion aus der La Guitarra Mine. Miata Metals gab ein Unternehmens- und Explorationsupdate für ihr Goldprojekt Sela Creek in Surinam bekannt. Unternehmen im Überblick: Miata Metals Corp. - https://miatametals.com ISIN: CA59403F1053 , WKN: A3EHXQ , FRA: 8NQ.F , TSXV: MMET.V Weitere Videos von Miata Metals Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/miata-metals-corp/ Foran Mining Corp. - https://foranmining.com/ ISIN: CA3449112018 , WKN: A1C09C , FRA: 48M.F , TSX: FOM.TO Weitere Videos von Foran Mining Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/foran-mining-corp/ Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/ ISIN: CA8263XP1041 , WKN: A3CM97 , TSXV: SM.V Weitere Videos von Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/sierra-madre-gold-silver/