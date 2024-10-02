Combined platform advances General Atlantic's strategic diversification.

The combination accelerates Actis' ambition to be a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure.

General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure. The combination further expands General Atlantic's diversified investment platform to approximately $97 billion in assets under management, based on valuations as of June 30, 2024, across sectors, regions, and strategies to capture the most compelling opportunities for its investing clients.

Actis will operate as General Atlantic's Sustainable Infrastructure business alongside its existing strategies in Growth Equity, Credit, and Climate. The combination reinforces both firms' collective commitment to sustainability and the energy transition and will deliver a broader set of investment solutions for investors. Actis will continue to be led by its Chairman and Senior Partner, Torbjorn Caesar, and will retain independence over its investment decisions with its funds operating under the Actis brand.

Bill Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic, commented: "Actis represents a transformative moment in our continued growth as a diversified private investing platform. Together, we are uniquely positioned to forge deeper relationships with our investors and unlock opportunities that lie at the intersection of our core investment themes including the energy transition, the digital economy, and the shift in economic growth to developing economies. We share a commitment to investment excellence and, as a combined firm, are energized about the value we bring to both our investors and portfolio companies."

Torbjorn Caesar, Chairman and Senior Partner of Actis, said: "Both Actis and General Atlantic are leaders in our respective markets with multi-decade track records. We look forward to offering deeper, broader solutions for our investors across the energy transition, digitalization, and supply chain transformation investment themes. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. In joining forces with General Atlantic, we are well placed to further accelerate our ambition to be the leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure."

Advisors

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to General Atlantic. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is also serving as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP and Ashurst LLP are serving as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Goldman Sachs and Campbell Lutyens are serving as financial advisors, and Kirkland Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Actis.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth investor with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 520 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be the dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $97 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of October 1, 2024 (based on valuations as of June 30, 2024), with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.

About Actis

Actis is a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, delivering competitive returns for institutional investors and measurable positive impact for the countries, cities and communities in which it operates. Actis invests in structural themes that support long-term, equitable growth in defensive, critical infrastructure across energy transition, digitalization transition, and supply chain transformation. The firm's decades of global experience, operational know-how and strong culture allows it to create global sustainability leaders at scale. Since inception, Actis has raised $25 billion to invest in a better tomorrow. Actis is a signatory to the United Nations backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI), an investor initiative developed by the UNEP FI. The firm has consistently been awarded the highest rating score in the UNPRI independent assessment. You can learn more about Actis at www.act.is

