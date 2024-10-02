Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Euromonitor International launches Passport AI - a gamechanger for the data analysis industry

  • Passport AI will leverage the power of generative AI to transform the way our clients' access and use market intelligence
  • Passport AI's impressive features, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human intelligence, will ensure fast and easy access to the Passport platform
  • Paradigm shift solution utilises a powerful combination of technologies and approaches

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromonitor International has today launched Passport AI - a game changer for the data analysis industry.

Passport AI is specially designed to supercharge the power of data analytics firm Euromonitor International's market intelligence expertise. The platform will leverage the power of generative AI to transform the way clients are able to access and use Euromonitor's market intelligence.

Euromonitor's Passport AI utilises a powerful combination of technologies and approaches:

  • Large Language Models (LLMs): These powerful AI models are trained on massive amounts of text data. Passport AI leverages LLMs to understand your natural language questions and identify relevant information within our extensive content library.
  • Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): This approach ensures Passport AI stays grounded in fact-based information. Instead of creating entirely new responses, RAG retrieves and summarises relevant content from trusted Euromonitor publications. This allows clients to verify the source of the information and feel confident in its reliability.
  • Multi-Agent System (MAS): This innovative system acts behind the scenes, working like a team of virtual researchers. MAS helps Passport AI refine your question and identify the most relevant information across our content, even with terminology specific to Passport or newly introduced natural language search.

Combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human intelligence

Lamine Lahouasnia, Director of Generative AI at Euromonitor International, said: "We are already the first destination for organisations seeking growth and Passport AI's impressive features, combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human intelligence, will ensure fast and easy access to our Passport product and our data analytics.

"Unlike other generative AI tools, the information provided by Passport AI is 100% sourced from Euromonitor's trusted content. This transparency allows users to interrogate the underlying sources and have complete confidence in the credibility of the answers they receive."

Tim Kitchin, CEO of Euromonitor International, said: "This significant investment in Passport AI underscores our dedication to client empowerment and demonstrates our commitment to continuous product improvement. We believe Passport AI will help clients derive even more value from the intelligence they already have access to within Passport, make the most of opportunities our insights uncover and achieve greater success."


For more information about Passport AI book a demo.


Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/euromonitor-international-launches-passport-ai--a-gamechanger-for-the-data-analysis-industry-302265417.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.