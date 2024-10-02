Yutong Bus Unveils YEA Technology Along with Bus and Coaches in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, Yutong Bus (SHA:600066), a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, hosted the 2024 YUTONG Brand Day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, introducing its integrated control technology platform for new energy commercial vehicles, YEA (Yutong Electric Architecture), and four vehicle models tailored to the region's demanding road conditions and climate.

Robin Shen, CEO of Yutong Bus Middle East, emphasized the importance of combating climate change through the joint efforts of governments, operators, manufacturers, and financial institutions in the public transport sector. With over 190,000 new energy buses operating globally, Yutong is positioned as a key player in the green transportation industry. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, emphasizing clean energy and sustainable public transport, the YEA launch marks a significant advancement in sustainable transportation solutions.

YEA is the commercial vehicle industry's first EV-specific platform that integrates both hardware and software, shifting away from the fragmented technologies seen in the petro-to-electro transition. This platform addresses challenges like range limitations, operational inefficiencies, and safety concerns, offering cost-effective, full-lifecycle solutions that establish Yutong as a leader in transportation technology advancements.

During the event, attendees witnessed a live demonstration of Yutong's industry-first nitrogen protection system for electric vehicle batteries. This innovative safety feature, which eliminates the risk of fire and explosion by creating an oxygen-free environment inside the battery case, impressed guests and reinforced the superior safety of Yutong's offerings.

Yutong also introduced two electric buses, the E11PRO and D8E. The E11PRO, which is also the first electric bus running in Jeddah City. It recently completed an extreme heat challenge in Saudi Arabia, showcasing the bus's performance in extremely challenging environments. The D8E, designed for regional routes, features high-safety lithium iron phosphate batteries, real-time motor monitoring, and the capability to complete full charging in less than 1.5 hours.

Yutong's traditional models, the C13PRO and C13, also garnered attention at the event. The C13PRO, known for its durability in harsh environments, is used by the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) for long routes across Saudi Arabia. "These vehicles are suited to the hot and dusty climate in Saudi Arabia and have overcome the difficulties of long operating mileage and high intensity," said Eng Saeed Basonbul from SAPTCO. "There are also vehicles dedicated to high-end VIP services. From customized business seats and well-crafted interior trim to supporting facilities, every detail of Yutong surprises us."

Over the past decade, Yutong has sold 10,172 buses across 12 countries in the Middle East, including nearly 950 electric vehicles. In Saudi Arabia, Yutong sold 19 electric buses, making it a market leader. The company also leads in airport shuttle buses and intercity coaches, with its shuttle buses serving 90% of the airports in the country. Rawahel, a leading Saudi transportation company, has been a long-time partner of Yutong in the region, operating more than 600 Yutong buses across various cities. "Thanks to the high-quality service from the Yutong team, our buses experienced zero downtime during the Hajj season," said Ghassan Iraqi from Rawahel.

Now Yutong's Middle East service network includes three regional companies covering twelve countries and regions, along with a team of over 120 service engineers and 70 local engineers. The company operates more than 13 authorized service stations and maintains 3 spare parts centers along with a 15-unit mobile workshop, providing 24-hour support to customers across the region.

Looking ahead, Yutong plans to introduce two new vehicle models soon and further strengthen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia, continuing to support the nation's transition to green transportation.

