Cloud Equity Group Announces Acquisition of Paper Box SEO

Strategic Acquisition Enhances Cloud Equity Group's Portfolio in Digital Marketing Services Sector

Cloud Equity Group, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today the acquisition of Paper Box SEO, a leading provider of search engine optimization services. The acquisition is made through a fund managed by Cloud Equity Group.

With a strong reptation for delivering data-driven search engine optimization strategies and optimizing digital visibility for businesses of all sizes, Paper Box SEO has established itself as a leader in the industry. This acquisition marks another step in Cloud Equity Group's ongoing strategy to invest in digital agencies that drive measurable value for businesses.

"We are excited to bring Paper Box SEO into our portfolio and look forward to working with their team to continue scaling their services," said Sean Frank, Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group. "Their industry expertise and proven ability to deliver high quality results align perfectly with our vision of building a robust digital agency platform."

Thomas Hudak, Executive Director of Paper Box SEO, added: "Joining forces with Cloud Equity Group is a significant milestone for Paper Box SEO. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to continue providing the best solutions to our clients, while also driving growth and innovation in the SEO space."

Cloud Equity Group's acquisition of Paper Box SEO is part of a broader effort to expand its portfolio of businesses in the digital marketing and technology sectors. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cloud Equity Group

Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About Paper Box SEO

Paper Box SEO is a leader in search engine optimization services, offering comprehensive solutions that help businesses increase their online visibility, drive traffic, and enhance digital marketing ROI. The company's data-driven approach has made it a trusted partner for businesses across various industries.

Investor Relations

P: (212) 618-1298

ir@cloudequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group