Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, Will Deliver a Keynote on Harnessing the Power of AI to Benefit Society at Dubai Event

Netcracker Technology announced today its participation in GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest technology events in the world, from October 14-18 in Dubai.

As part of the event's World Future Economy Digital Leaders' Summit, Netcracker's Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will deliver a keynote focusing on how industries can leverage AI and GenAI to benefit society on Thursday, October 17.

Netcracker will exhibit in Hall 21, Stand A20 and will showcase its industry-leading, award-winning solutions, including GenAI Telco Solution and Digital Satellite Solution, which help operators navigate today's complex digital world, transform into self-sufficient techcos, create new opportunities for network monetization and utilize AI and intelligent automation to enable new technologies.

Keynote: Harnessing the Power of AI to Benefit Society

Speaker: Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker Technology

When: Thursday, October 17, 12:10-12:25 GST

Where: Main Stage, Hall 25, Dubai World Trade Centre

In addition, Netcracker's executive team will be at the event to discuss key issues facing the telecom industry, including the application of AI and GenAI, how to ensure a successful digital transformation and the importance of bridging the digital divide with satellite and broadband, among other critical topics.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

