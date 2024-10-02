AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customisable solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces its role as Gold Sponsor of the World Orphan Drug Congress Europe (WODC), 22-25 October 2024, Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, AscellaHealth will exhibit its comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions proven to streamline the specialty pharmaceutical commercialisation process for life science manufacturers worldwide. These solutions align with the WODC's mission to advance orphan drug development, enhance patient access to therapies and optimise clinical outcomes for individuals with complex, chronic conditions, as well as rare and orphan diseases.

The WODC is the largest and most established orphan drugs and rare diseases meeting of its kind across the globe. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to learn about AscellaHealth's innovative services for all life science stakeholders throughout the care continuum.

Presentation by Gillian Molloy, Vice President, Market Access, AscellaHealth : 23 October, 16:40, Theatre 6. Leading the Way: Streamlining Commercialisation of Rare Disease Therapies, Supporting Access, and Improving Patient Outcomes

: 23 October, 16:40, Theatre 6. Pre-conference Networking Event : 22 October, 16:30 18:00, Plaza Catalonia Hotel, connecting global life sciences industry leaders and fostering collaboration.

: 22 October, 16:30 18:00, Plaza Catalonia Hotel, connecting global life sciences industry leaders and fostering collaboration. Exhibition Booth #29: Meet with AscellaHealth's team of global experts to discuss innovative commercialisation solutions.

"At AscellaHealth, we strive to enhance the quality of life for patients and families by providing customised patient-centric programmes that optimise the treatment journey," says Molloy, an expert in life sciences who leads strategic market access initiatives on a global scale. "We serve as a trusted, single-source partner for specialty drug manufacturers, providing an integrated approach to pre-commercialisation, product launch, market access and exclusive product distribution. Our commitment to stakeholders throughout the industry includes supporting healthcare providers and patients with rare disease management and therapy administration, as well as negotiating pricing and reimbursement with both government and private payers."

Conference participants are invited to stop by Booth #29 to meet AscellaHealth's global industry experts who enhance and extend the capabilities of manufacturer's in-house commercialisation and brand teams.

"We look forward to expanding our partner portfolio and leveraging our expertise to effectively manage the immense growth of emerging therapies and next-generation technologies throughout the specialty pharmacy value chain," concludes Molloy.

To arrange a 1:1 meeting with AscellaHealth during WODC, please contact businessdevelopment@ascellahealth.com.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma.

Visit www.AscellaHealth.eu

