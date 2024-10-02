MolecuLight Inc.: 10 Clinical Posters Featuring MolecuLight Highlight its Progress Towards Becoming the Standard of Care

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and digital wound measurement, proudly announces the presentation of 10 clinical posters featuring MolecuLight at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2024. This interdisciplinary educational event aimed at improving patient outcomes takes place from October 2-5, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It stands as one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals globally.

In addition to the clinical posters at SAWC Fall 2024, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX imaging devices will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight Booth #431 in the Exhibition Hall.

MolecuLight's showing at SAWC Fall spans a range of clinical applications and highlights new device features. These include optimized wound bed preparation ahead of skin grafting and cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) application, automatic digital wound depth measurement for streamlined workflow, thermal imaging to detect and better treat pressure injuries, associating fluorescence signals with diabetic ulcer healing, and other innovative approaches to wound care.

"We are thrilled to see such a strong representation of MolecuLight research at SAWC Fall, which demonstrates the ever-growing adoption and support of our device. The 10 clinical posters being presented highlight the continuously expanding body of evidence in support of the implementation of our technology as part of the standard of care for wound infection management as this has proven to enhance patient outcomes," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight, Inc. "MolecuLight is a unique technology in the field, with integrated multiple functions that provide clinicians with a global overview of the wounds' evolution, documents their interventions and findings and enriches every patent encounter with highly accurate, point-of-care information about bacterial burden and wound size."

The clinical posters featuring the MolecuLight at SAWC Fall 2024 are as follows:

Poster CR-001, "Imaging Beyond the Wound Bed: Leveraging Fluorescence Imaging of Non-Biologicals to Enhance Bacterial-Infection Management" , presented by Dr. Charles Andersen





, presented by Dr. Charles Andersen Poster CR-002, "The New Age of Wound Care: Leveraging the Synergy of Multi-modal Fluorescence and Thermal Imaging" , presented by Dr. Charles Andersen





, presented by Dr. Charles Andersen Poster CR-020, "Validation of a Digital Automatic-Depth Measurement Feature within a Multi-Modal Wound Imaging Device" , presented by Dr. Laura Jones





, presented by Dr. Laura Jones Poster CR-029, "Bacterial fluorescence imaging improves chronic wound biofilm detection over standard clinical assessment and blotting" , presented by Dr. Laura Jones





, presented by Dr. Laura Jones Poster CR-063, "Bacterial Fluorescence in the Application of Cellular Tissue Products" , presented by Dr. Alisha Oropallo





, presented by Dr. Alisha Oropallo Poster CR-064, "Co-localization of High Bacterial Load with Regions of Pain in Venous Leg Ulcers: Fluorescence Imaging Informs Interventions and Validates Patient Self-Reported Pain" , presented by Dr. Alisha Oropallo





, presented by Dr. Alisha Oropallo Poster CS-012, "Advancing Pyoderma Gangrenosum Wound Care Through Fluorescence-Guided Debridement" , presented by Dr. Charles Andersen





, presented by Dr. Charles Andersen Poster CS-115, "The Interface of Cutting-Edge Technology in Mission Sustained Injuries of U.S. Special Operations" , presented by Dr. Charles Andersen





, presented by Dr. Charles Andersen Poster CS-151, "The Association of Bacterial Autofluorescence Signals with Healing Outcomes in Diabetic Foot Ulcers" , presented by Dr. Stephanie Woelfel





, presented by Dr. Stephanie Woelfel Poster CS-157, "Update on pressure ulcer diagnosis and management: Leveraging Fluorescence and Thermal Imaging", presented by Dr. Charles Andersen

About MolecuLight

The MolecuLight i:X® and DX are the only Class II FDA cleared imaging devices for real-time detection of elevated levels of bacteria in wounds, surgical sites, and other injuries. With unmatched clinical evidence including 100+ peer-reviewed publications representing over 3500 patients, their innovative devices empower healthcare providers to target bacterial removal and make informed treatment decisions. By detecting bacteria in its early stages, MolecuLight technology improves infection management for exceptional patient outcomes.

The multi-modal MolecuLight devices combine bacterial detection, wound measurement, and imaging capabilities into a single tool, streamlining workflows and improving documentation accuracy. Integrating seamlessly with electronic medical records, MolecuLight empowers clinicians to deliver the highest standard of care while optimizing their workflow.

