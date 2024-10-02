Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc. Expands Manufacturing Capacity With New State-of-the-Art Facility

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc., a premier manufacturer of custom process equipment, is excited to announce the opening of its new, cutting-edge manufacturing facility designed to significantly enhance its tank fabrication capacity. This expansion represents a major step forward in Vendome's mission to lead in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.





Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc.

Expands Manufacturing Capacity - Stainless Steel Tank Fabrication





Strategically located on Ormsby Ave., just 3 miles from the main location, in Louisville, Kentucky, the newly established 50,000-square-foot facility is tailored for the production of large-scale stainless steel vessels, including fermenters, cookers, beer wells, storage tanks, reactors, and ASME code stamped pressure vessels. This move comes in response to the increasing demand for Vendome's high-quality tanks, which are widely used across diverse industries, such as the distilled spirits, brewing, food, dairy, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

"Our expansion into the Ormsby location has given us the much-needed space to increase our production capacity and efficiency at both locations," said Neil McElroy, Director of Operations at Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc. "This new facility not only allows us to fabricate more tanks simultaneously but also enables us to maintain the highest standards of quality and safety. The added space and advanced equipment ensure that we can meet our customers' needs more effectively, with shorter lead times and a lower price while maintaining the craftsmanship and quality that have defined our company for over a century."

The Ormsby facility features the latest in manufacturing technology, including advanced sheet coil processing, which minimizes weld seams and enhances the structural integrity of the tanks. That leads to greater consistency, improved quality, and a safer work environment for Vendome's skilled craftsmen, further solidifying Vendome's reputation for excellence in fabrication. This addition has also made the Franklin Street location much more efficient by allowing for a better flow for the distillation equipment, shell and tube heat exchangers, and smaller vessels.

In addition to the new tank fabrication facility, Vendome has also expanded its operational footprint by acquiring a new office building across from its main location on Franklin Street. This acquisition has allowed the company to relocate its Design and Engineering teams to a larger, more collaborative space, facilitating improved workflow and communication. The new space has larger conference areas designed to accommodate larger meetings, fostering a stronger connection between shop and office personnel.

For more information on Vendome's tank fabrication capabilities or to request a quote, please visit Vendome's website or contact our team directly.

About Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc.

For over a century, Vendome Copper & Brass Works, Inc. has played a pivotal role in supporting the distillation industry and beyond, specializing in custom-fabricated copper and stainless steel equipment. Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship and dedication to quality and customer service, Vendome continues to innovate by offering comprehensive solutions from concept to installation. In addition to its fabrication capabilities, Vendome provides a full spectrum of field services, including on-site fabrication, installation, repair, refurbishment, and maintenance. Today, as a fourth-generation family-owned business, Vendome delivers top-tier equipment and service to clients around the globe.

