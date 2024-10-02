Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).
Highlights:
PAL0347 and PAL0349 drilled multiple intercepts in south-westward step-outs to the Raja gold-cobalt mineral system, extending the envelope of mineralisation significantly by approximately 30 and 50 metres respectively, including;
PAL0347 - 5.8 m @ 2.17 g/t gold from 184.3 m (cobalt TBA), 3 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 201.55 m (cobalt TBA), and 8.6 m @ 1.9 g/t gold from 209 m (cobalt TBA)
PAL0349 - 3.6 m @ 1.74 g/t gold and 1007 ppm cobalt from 294.5 m, and 4 m @ 0.65 g/t gold and 32 ppm cobalt from 320.8m
PAL0355, PAL0353 and PAL0358 drilled multiple intercepts in north-eastward step-outs to the Raja gold-cobalt mineral system, extending the envelope of mineralisation by between 40 and 90 metres, including;
PAL0355 - 2 m @ 2.85 g/t gold and 130 ppm cobalt from 257.5 m, and 2 m @ 1.73 g/t gold and 262 ppm cobalt from 265.6 m
PAL0353 - 0.9 m @ 0.37 g/t Au and 77 ppm cobalt from 91.3 m, and 3 m @ 1.81 g/t gold and 288 ppm cobalt from 211 m
PAL0358 - 5.95 m @ 1.52 g/t gold and 82 ppm cobalt from 130.25 m, 3 m @ 1.44 g/t gold from and 42 ppm cobalt, and 3 m @ 3.22 g/t cobalt and 142 ppm cobalt from 157.2 m
PAL0338 drilled a single intercept in a north-eastward step-out at Joki zone of gold-cobalt mineralisation returning;
PAL0338 - 1 m @ 4.03 g/t gold and 749 ppm cobalt from 148 metres
Drillhole PAL0360 from Raja, and drillholes PAL0336, PAL0337 and PAL0372 from Joki failed to intercept significant mineralisation.
Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: "We are pleased to report the latest results from our resource step-out drilling at the Raja and Joki zones of Rajapalot. Of particular note is the up-to 90 meter north-eastward extension of gold-cobalt mineralization at the Raja zone of mineralisation that we can expect will contribute additional gold-cobalt mineralised material to our resource inventory in this area. We are proud to inform our shareholders that we remain on-track with our resource expansion ambitions and will continue to report drill results in the coming weeks".
Detailed Results
The 10 drillholes reported here (Table 1) are from the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization at Rajapalot (drill holes PAL0336, PAL0337, PAL0338, PAL0347, PAL0349, PAL0353, PAL0355, PAL358, PAL0360 & PAL0372; see Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and intercept locations, and Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and available assay data) represent 2,295 metres of drilling from the winter programme of a total of 11,376 metres in 38 drillholes. To date, a total of 25 holes for a total of 6,701 m has now been reported. Gold concentrations are reported here for intercepts that contained over 0.3 g/t Au over a minimum sample interval of 1 metre (lower-cut), while corresponding cobalt concentrations are reported from those same intervals where available (cobalt concentrations are available for all but drillhole PAL0347 of this news release, of which results from this hole will be reported in due course as the same become available). Composite assay values recording gold concentrations above the lower-cut limits are presented below in Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto, and all raw sample intervals are presented in Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto.
Drillholes PAL0355, PAL0353 and PAL0358 were drilled on the north-eastern margin of the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization where they all intercepted multiple significant intercepts of mineralization between 40 meters (PAL0358) and 90 meters (PAL0355) to the north-east of their closest historical intercepts (refer to Figure 2 and Tables 2 & 3). Drillholes PAL0347, PAL0349 and PAL0360 where drilled on the south-west margin of the Raja zone of mineralization with multiple significant intercepts found between 30 meters (PAL0347) and 50 meters (PAL0349) to the south-west from their nearest historical intercepts, while PAL0360 did not intercept any significant mineralisation in an attempted 90 metre step-out to the south-west of Raja (refer to Figure 2, and Tables 2 & 3). While the host shear-structure was intercepted in hole PAL0360 from between 145 to 162 meters downhole, the host-succession was found to consist of sulfate-rich lithologies which are often found to inhibit gold-cobalt mineralisation at the Rajapalot property. Similarly, drillholes PAL0336, PAL0337 and PAL0372 intercepted unfavourable host lithologies in the projected up-dip position of mineralization at Joki and as such, failed to return significant mineralized intercepts from this zone of gold-cobalt mineralisation. Only PAL0338 returned a thin interval of mineralization at Joki, extending the known mineralization here to the north-east by some 30 meters (refer to Figure 3 and Tables 2 & 3).
Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken for sampling, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples are prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see "Qualified Person" below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with <0.3 g/t Au). No upper-cut was applied.
At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralisation are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralisation is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralisation at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralisation remains open at depth across the entire project.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.
About Mawson Finland Limited
Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.
Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES
Hole ID
Easting TM35
Northing TM35
Elevation (mRL)
Azimuth
Dip
Total Depth (m)
Prospect
PAL0335
3408345
7373507
174
50.4
-70.2
405.3
South Palokas
PAL0336
3410540
7372676
151
144.1
-70.1
131
Joki East
PAL0337
3410481
7372590
148
61.2
-70.9
125.3
Joki East
PAL0338
3410422
7372775
153
144.7
-55.4
190
Joki East
PAL0339
3408209
7373303
172
104.3
-44.8
150.1
South Palokas
PAL0340
3408347
7373505
174
118.4
-79.2
395.85
South Palokas
PAL0341
3408222
7373377
173
131
-44.4
136.7
South Palokas
PAL0342
3408715
7373997
175
115.7
-58.3
148.6
Palokas
PAL0343
3408627
7373991
175
88.9
-50.1
193
Palokas
PAL0344
3408300
7373532
174
52.3
-75.9
476.6
South Palokas
PAL0345
3408606
7374008
174
60.8
-71.9
278.1
Palokas
PAL0346
3408571
7373723
174
45
-65
184.4
Palokas
PAL0347
3408710
7372442
175
134.4
-72.1
273.6
Raja
PAL0348
3408306
7373530
175
119.1
-80.2
242.1
South Palokas
PAL0349
3408694
7372549
179
170
-80
341.85
Raja
PAL0350
3408402
7373671
174
75
-52
290.1
South Palokas
PAL0351
3408461
7373877
175
143
-69.5
334.5
Palokas
PAL0352
3408247
7373715
172
62.4
-66.4
474.1
South Palokas
PAL0353
3408850
7372504
176
160
-70
260.55
Raja
PAL0354
3408308
7373984
175
126.1
-50.9
466.9
Palokas
PAL0355
3408817
7372720
174
168
-77
428.9
Raja
PAL0356
3408138
7373637
174
80.4
-74.4
496.9
South Palokas
PAL0357
3408558
7374143
175
168.8
-82.9
445.6
Palokas
PAL0358
3408984
7372343
173
244.5
-79.1
178.75
Raja
PAL0359
3408138
7373933
172
150.9
-77.7
47.2
South Palokas
PAL0360
3408679
7372340
174
75
-80.4
251.7
Raja
PAL0361
3408088
7373643
173
51.1
-81.9
665.95
South Palokas
PAL0362
3408576
7373723
174
95.3
-47.6
258.55
Palokas
PAL0363
3407996
7373198
172
88.2
-55.3
338.8
Hut
PAL0364
3408346
7373509
174
65.7
-66.4
359.2
South Palokas
PAL0365
3408347
7373434
174
71
-70.1
304.4
South Palokas
PAL0366
3407996
7373198
172
88.6
-70.6
374.4
Hut
PAL0367
3408138
7373935
172
150.8
-79.2
785.3
South Palokas
PAL0368
3407940
7373069
173
137.5
-47.7
250.9
Hut
PAL0369
3408026
7373279
172
82.5
-44.6
253.5
South Palokas
PAL0370
3408231
7372823
182
124
-55.1
175.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0371
3408231
7372823
182
172.6
-44.8
148
Terry's Hammer
PAL0372
3410436
7372555
149
106.7
-69.4
113.4
Joki East
Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Holes reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text, and holes reported in prior releases highlighted in italics.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Drilled Thickness1 (m)
Gold (g/t)
Gold (gram-metres)
Cobalt ppm
PAL0336
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0337
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0338
148.00
149.00
1.00
4.03
4.03
748.5
PAL0347
184.30
190.10
5.80
2.17
12.60
TBA
PAL0347
201.55
204.55
3.00
2.43
7.30
TBA
PAL0347
209.00
217.60
8.60
1.90
16.35
TBA
PAL0349
294.50
298.10
3.60
1.74
6.27
1006.7
PAL0349
320.80
324.80
4.00
0.65
2.60
32.4
PAL0353
91.30
92.20
0.90
0.37
0.33
76.5
PAL0353
211.00
214.00
3.00
1.81
5.43
288.0
PAL0355
257.50
259.50
2.00
2.85
5.70
130.0
PAL0355
265.60
267.60
2.00
1.73
3.46
261.7
PAL0358
130.25
136.20
5.95
1.52
9.04
82.3
PAL0358
143.20
146.20
3.00
1.44
4.33
42.1
PAL0358
157.20
160.20
3.00
3.22
9.66
142.0
PAL0360
-
-
-
-
-
-
PAL0372
-
-
-
-
-
-
1True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.
Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.
Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Drillholes coloured red are those reported in this news release, while holes coloured black have been reported in previous releases, and blue coloured holes are awaiting results and publication.
Figure 2: Plan-view illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Raja prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate 'no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains 'open' and untested.
Figure 3: Plan-view illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Joki prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate 'no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains 'open' and untested.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Gold g/t
Cobalt ppm
Mineralisation
PAL0338
148.00
149.00
1.00
4.03
748.5
Joki
PAL0347
184.30
185.30
1.00
1.44
TBA
Raja
185.30
186.30
1.00
4.26
TBA
Raja
186.30
187.10
0.80
0.12
TBA
Raja
187.10
188.10
1.00
2.73
TBA
Raja
188.10
189.10
1.00
2.77
TBA
Raja
189.10
190.10
1.00
1.31
TBA
Raja
201.55
202.55
1.00
0.99
TBA
Raja
202.55
203.55
1.00
1.28
TBA
Raja
203.55
204.55
1.00
5.03
TBA
Raja
209.00
210.00
1.00
1.15
TBA
Raja
210.00
211.00
1.00
0.82
TBA
Raja
211.00
212.05
1.05
1.14
TBA
Raja
212.05
212.80
0.75
0.05
TBA
Raja
212.80
214.15
1.35
0.60
TBA
Raja
214.15
215.20
1.05
0.55
TBA
Raja
215.20
216.40
1.20
7.09
TBA
Raja
216.40
217.60
1.20
2.71
TBA
Raja
PAL0349
294.50
295.50
1.00
1.17
655.0
Raja
295.50
296.50
1.00
0.86
941.2
Raja
296.50
297.50
1.00
3.90
1876.6
Raja
297.50
298.10
0.60
0.56
252.4
Raja
320.80
321.80
1.00
1.62
29.6
Raja
321.80
322.80
1.00
0.25
9.9
Raja
322.80
323.80
1.00
0.05
30.0
Raja
323.80
324.80
1.00
0.68
60.2
Raja
PAL0353
91.30
92.20
0.90
0.37
76.5
Raja
211.00
212.00
1.00
1.49
506.5
Raja
212.00
213.00
1.00
3.08
235.1
Raja
213.00
214.00
1.00
0.86
122.4
Raja
PAL0355
257.50
258.50
1.00
5.39
148.2
Raja
258.50
259.50
1.00
0.31
111.9
Raja
265.60
266.60
1.00
2.40
490.1
Raja
266.60
267.60
1.00
1.06
33.2
Raja
PAL0358
130.25
131.20
0.95
0.74
72.0
Raja
131.20
132.20
1.00
-0.05
117.9
Raja
132.20
133.20
1.00
0.22
124.6
Raja
133.20
134.20
1.00
1.48
73.6
Raja
134.20
135.20
1.00
5.60
90.7
Raja
135.20
136.20
1.00
1.09
14.8
Raja
143.20
144.20
1.00
0.81
50.1
Raja
144.20
145.20
1.00
3.14
40.3
Raja
145.20
146.20
1.00
0.38
35.9
Raja
157.20
158.20
1.00
3.35
68.6
Raja
158.20
159.20
1.00
5.91
341.3
Raja
159.20
160.20
1.00
0.40
16.2
Raja
Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations (where available), that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.
