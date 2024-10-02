Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

PAL0347 and PAL0349 drilled multiple intercepts in south-westward step-outs to the Raja gold-cobalt mineral system, extending the envelope of mineralisation significantly by approximately 30 and 50 metres respectively, including; PAL0347 - 5.8 m @ 2.17 g/t gold from 184.3 m (cobalt TBA), 3 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 201.55 m (cobalt TBA), and 8.6 m @ 1.9 g/t gold from 209 m (cobalt TBA) PAL0349 - 3.6 m @ 1.74 g/t gold and 1007 ppm cobalt from 294.5 m, and 4 m @ 0.65 g/t gold and 32 ppm cobalt from 320.8m

PAL0355, PAL0353 and PAL0358 drilled multiple intercepts in north-eastward step-outs to the Raja gold-cobalt mineral system, extending the envelope of mineralisation by between 40 and 90 metres, including; PAL0355 - 2 m @ 2.85 g/t gold and 130 ppm cobalt from 257.5 m, and 2 m @ 1.73 g/t gold and 262 ppm cobalt from 265.6 m PAL0353 - 0.9 m @ 0.37 g/t Au and 77 ppm cobalt from 91.3 m, and 3 m @ 1.81 g/t gold and 288 ppm cobalt from 211 m PAL0358 - 5.95 m @ 1.52 g/t gold and 82 ppm cobalt from 130.25 m, 3 m @ 1.44 g/t gold from and 42 ppm cobalt, and 3 m @ 3.22 g/t cobalt and 142 ppm cobalt from 157.2 m

PAL0338 drilled a single intercept in a north-eastward step-out at Joki zone of gold-cobalt mineralisation returning; PAL0338 - 1 m @ 4.03 g/t gold and 749 ppm cobalt from 148 metres

Drillhole PAL0360 from Raja, and drillholes PAL0336, PAL0337 and PAL0372 from Joki failed to intercept significant mineralisation.

Ms. Noora Ahola, Mawson Finland CEO, states: "We are pleased to report the latest results from our resource step-out drilling at the Raja and Joki zones of Rajapalot. Of particular note is the up-to 90 meter north-eastward extension of gold-cobalt mineralization at the Raja zone of mineralisation that we can expect will contribute additional gold-cobalt mineralised material to our resource inventory in this area. We are proud to inform our shareholders that we remain on-track with our resource expansion ambitions and will continue to report drill results in the coming weeks".

Detailed Results

The 10 drillholes reported here (Table 1) are from the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization at Rajapalot (drill holes PAL0336, PAL0337, PAL0338, PAL0347, PAL0349, PAL0353, PAL0355, PAL358, PAL0360 & PAL0372; see Figure 1, Figure 2 and Figure 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and intercept locations, and Table 1, Table 2 and Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto for collar and available assay data) represent 2,295 metres of drilling from the winter programme of a total of 11,376 metres in 38 drillholes. To date, a total of 25 holes for a total of 6,701 m has now been reported. Gold concentrations are reported here for intercepts that contained over 0.3 g/t Au over a minimum sample interval of 1 metre (lower-cut), while corresponding cobalt concentrations are reported from those same intervals where available (cobalt concentrations are available for all but drillhole PAL0347 of this news release, of which results from this hole will be reported in due course as the same become available). Composite assay values recording gold concentrations above the lower-cut limits are presented below in Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto, and all raw sample intervals are presented in Table 3 in Schedule "A" hereto.

Drillholes PAL0355, PAL0353 and PAL0358 were drilled on the north-eastern margin of the Raja zone of gold-cobalt mineralization where they all intercepted multiple significant intercepts of mineralization between 40 meters (PAL0358) and 90 meters (PAL0355) to the north-east of their closest historical intercepts (refer to Figure 2 and Tables 2 & 3). Drillholes PAL0347, PAL0349 and PAL0360 where drilled on the south-west margin of the Raja zone of mineralization with multiple significant intercepts found between 30 meters (PAL0347) and 50 meters (PAL0349) to the south-west from their nearest historical intercepts, while PAL0360 did not intercept any significant mineralisation in an attempted 90 metre step-out to the south-west of Raja (refer to Figure 2, and Tables 2 & 3). While the host shear-structure was intercepted in hole PAL0360 from between 145 to 162 meters downhole, the host-succession was found to consist of sulfate-rich lithologies which are often found to inhibit gold-cobalt mineralisation at the Rajapalot property. Similarly, drillholes PAL0336, PAL0337 and PAL0372 intercepted unfavourable host lithologies in the projected up-dip position of mineralization at Joki and as such, failed to return significant mineralized intercepts from this zone of gold-cobalt mineralisation. Only PAL0338 returned a thin interval of mineralization at Joki, extending the known mineralization here to the north-east by some 30 meters (refer to Figure 3 and Tables 2 & 3).

Technical Background, Data Verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Three diamond drill rigs from MK Core Drilling Oy, Comadev Oy and Arctic Drilling Company Oy, all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems, were used in this drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals of between 0.5 to 2 metres are taken for sampling, then half-sawn by independent contractors the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in Rovaniemi, Palsatech Oy in Kemi and Geopool Oy in Sodankylä. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the independent contractor CRS Minlab Oy ("CRS") facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples are prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS, then transported by air to MSALABS in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. All the foregoing laboratories are independent of the Company. The quality assurance and quality control program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks placed within sample runs in interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. In addition to the sample preparation and security measures described above, data verification procedures are well integrated into the Company's quality assurance and quality control program. Routine ongoing checking of all data is undertaken prior to being uploaded to the database. This will be followed by independent data verification audits at exploration milestones throughout the Rajapalot project's development. Dr. Fromhold (see "Qualified Person" below) has also reviewed the qualifications and analytical procedures of the above-mentioned laboratories, photographs of drill cores, and the PEA in connection with verifying the exploration information presented herein.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393). Tables 1-3 in Schedule "A" hereto provide collar and assay data. Due to the typically low angles of drill intercepts, the true thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the drilled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assay data of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au over 1 metre intervals, with composite data (Table 2 in Schedule "A" hereto) containing no more than 2 consecutive 1 m intervals of waste-rock (i.e., 1 m intervals with <0.3 g/t Au). No upper-cut was applied.

At Rajapalot, all examples of gold-cobalt mineralisation are consistently located within highly-sheared and foliated wall-rocks adjacent to strongly hydrothermally altered, northwest to north dipping shear-zones. Mineralisation is typically encountered as disseminated to semi-massive sulfide lenses (predominantly pyrrhotite and lesser pyrite ± cobaltite), hosted within strongly deformed and altered, mafic volcanic and volcaniclasitic stratigraphy of the upper portions of the Paleoproterozoic-aged Kivalo Group of the Peräpohja Greenstone Belt. Prospects with high-grade gold and cobalt mineralisation at Rajapalot occur across a 3 km (east-west) by 2 km (north-south) area within the larger Rajapalot project area measuring 4 km by 4 km with multiple mineralized boulders, base-of-till (BOT). Gold-Cobalt mineralization at Rajapalot has been drilled to approximately 470 metres below surface at both South Palokas and Raja prospects, and mineralisation remains open at depth across the entire project.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Thomas Fromhold, an employee of Fromhold Geoconsult AB, and Member of The Australian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG, Membership No. 8838). Dr. Fromhold is a "qualified person" as defined under NI 43-101. Dr. Fromhold is not considered independent of the Company under NI 43-101 as he is a consultant of the Company.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "aims", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward-looking information is based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and management of the Company believes them to be reasonable based upon, among other information, the contents of the PEA and the exploration information disclosed in this news release, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, any expected receipt of additional assay results or other exploration results and the impact upon the Company thereof, any expected milestone independent data verification, the continuance of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program, potential mineralization whether peripheral to the existing Rajapalot resource or elsewhere, any anticipated disclosure of assay or other exploration results and the timing thereof, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, including drilling, soil sampling, geophysical and geochemical work, any expected search for additional exploration targets and any results of such searches, potential acquisition by the Company of any property, the growth potential of the Rajapalot resource, all values, estimates and expectations drawn from or based upon the PEA, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: any change in industry or wider economic conditions which could cause the Company to adjust or cancel entirely its exploration plans, failure to identify mineral resources or any additional exploration targets, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, any failure to receive the results of completed assays or other exploration work, poor exploration results, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary and uncertain nature of the PEA, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SCHEDULE "A" - TABLES AND FIGURES

Hole ID Easting TM35 Northing TM35 Elevation (mRL) Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) Prospect PAL0335 3408345 7373507 174 50.4 -70.2 405.3 South Palokas PAL0336 3410540 7372676 151 144.1 -70.1 131 Joki East PAL0337 3410481 7372590 148 61.2 -70.9 125.3 Joki East PAL0338 3410422 7372775 153 144.7 -55.4 190 Joki East PAL0339 3408209 7373303 172 104.3 -44.8 150.1 South Palokas PAL0340 3408347 7373505 174 118.4 -79.2 395.85 South Palokas PAL0341 3408222 7373377 173 131 -44.4 136.7 South Palokas PAL0342 3408715 7373997 175 115.7 -58.3 148.6 Palokas PAL0343 3408627 7373991 175 88.9 -50.1 193 Palokas PAL0344 3408300 7373532 174 52.3 -75.9 476.6 South Palokas PAL0345 3408606 7374008 174 60.8 -71.9 278.1 Palokas PAL0346 3408571 7373723 174 45 -65 184.4 Palokas PAL0347 3408710 7372442 175 134.4 -72.1 273.6 Raja PAL0348 3408306 7373530 175 119.1 -80.2 242.1 South Palokas PAL0349 3408694 7372549 179 170 -80 341.85 Raja PAL0350 3408402 7373671 174 75 -52 290.1 South Palokas PAL0351 3408461 7373877 175 143 -69.5 334.5 Palokas PAL0352 3408247 7373715 172 62.4 -66.4 474.1 South Palokas PAL0353 3408850 7372504 176 160 -70 260.55 Raja PAL0354 3408308 7373984 175 126.1 -50.9 466.9 Palokas PAL0355 3408817 7372720 174 168 -77 428.9 Raja PAL0356 3408138 7373637 174 80.4 -74.4 496.9 South Palokas PAL0357 3408558 7374143 175 168.8 -82.9 445.6 Palokas PAL0358 3408984 7372343 173 244.5 -79.1 178.75 Raja PAL0359 3408138 7373933 172 150.9 -77.7 47.2 South Palokas PAL0360 3408679 7372340 174 75 -80.4 251.7 Raja PAL0361 3408088 7373643 173 51.1 -81.9 665.95 South Palokas PAL0362 3408576 7373723 174 95.3 -47.6 258.55 Palokas PAL0363 3407996 7373198 172 88.2 -55.3 338.8 Hut PAL0364 3408346 7373509 174 65.7 -66.4 359.2 South Palokas PAL0365 3408347 7373434 174 71 -70.1 304.4 South Palokas PAL0366 3407996 7373198 172 88.6 -70.6 374.4 Hut PAL0367 3408138 7373935 172 150.8 -79.2 785.3 South Palokas PAL0368 3407940 7373069 173 137.5 -47.7 250.9 Hut PAL0369 3408026 7373279 172 82.5 -44.6 253.5 South Palokas PAL0370 3408231 7372823 182 124 -55.1 175.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0371 3408231 7372823 182 172.6 -44.8 148 Terry's Hammer PAL0372 3410436 7372555 149 106.7 -69.4 113.4 Joki East

Table 1: Drillhole collar locations (finish KKJ grid), with corresponding hole orientations (azimuth and dip), total depth, and prospect target. Holes reported in this news release are highlighted in bold text, and holes reported in prior releases highlighted in italics.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled Thickness1 (m) Gold (g/t) Gold (gram-metres) Cobalt ppm PAL0336 - - - - - - PAL0337 - - - - - - PAL0338 148.00 149.00 1.00 4.03 4.03 748.5 PAL0347 184.30 190.10 5.80 2.17 12.60 TBA PAL0347 201.55 204.55 3.00 2.43 7.30 TBA PAL0347 209.00 217.60 8.60 1.90 16.35 TBA PAL0349 294.50 298.10 3.60 1.74 6.27 1006.7 PAL0349 320.80 324.80 4.00 0.65 2.60 32.4 PAL0353 91.30 92.20 0.90 0.37 0.33 76.5 PAL0353 211.00 214.00 3.00 1.81 5.43 288.0 PAL0355 257.50 259.50 2.00 2.85 5.70 130.0 PAL0355 265.60 267.60 2.00 1.73 3.46 261.7 PAL0358 130.25 136.20 5.95 1.52 9.04 82.3 PAL0358 143.20 146.20 3.00 1.44 4.33 42.1 PAL0358 157.20 160.20 3.00 3.22 9.66 142.0 PAL0360 - - - - - - PAL0372 - - - - - -

1True-thickness of the mineralized intervals are interpreted to be approximately 80-90% of the Drilled Thickness. True-thickness is not precisely known at this time.

Table 2: Composited gold and cobalt concentrations from the drillholes reported in this news release. Individual assay values are listed in Table 3 hereinbelow.

Figure 1: Locality map illustrating collar positions and drill-hole traces from Mawson's 2024 winter drilling campaign. Drillholes coloured red are those reported in this news release, while holes coloured black have been reported in previous releases, and blue coloured holes are awaiting results and publication.

Figure 2: Plan-view illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Raja prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate 'no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains 'open' and untested.

Figure 3: Plan-view illustration demonstrating both historical and 2024 drill intercepts in the Joki prospect. Intercepts from the 2024 drilling season are labelled in bold with their results represented in gold gram-metres (gold g/t x intercept thickness in metres). The small black rings indicate 'no significant intercept'. Red arrows demonstrate the direction in which gold-cobalt mineralisation remains 'open' and untested.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t Cobalt ppm Mineralisation PAL0338 148.00 149.00 1.00 4.03 748.5 Joki PAL0347 184.30 185.30 1.00 1.44 TBA Raja 185.30 186.30 1.00 4.26 TBA Raja 186.30 187.10 0.80 0.12 TBA Raja 187.10 188.10 1.00 2.73 TBA Raja 188.10 189.10 1.00 2.77 TBA Raja 189.10 190.10 1.00 1.31 TBA Raja 201.55 202.55 1.00 0.99 TBA Raja 202.55 203.55 1.00 1.28 TBA Raja 203.55 204.55 1.00 5.03 TBA Raja 209.00 210.00 1.00 1.15 TBA Raja 210.00 211.00 1.00 0.82 TBA Raja 211.00 212.05 1.05 1.14 TBA Raja 212.05 212.80 0.75 0.05 TBA Raja 212.80 214.15 1.35 0.60 TBA Raja 214.15 215.20 1.05 0.55 TBA Raja 215.20 216.40 1.20 7.09 TBA Raja 216.40 217.60 1.20 2.71 TBA Raja PAL0349 294.50 295.50 1.00 1.17 655.0 Raja 295.50 296.50 1.00 0.86 941.2 Raja 296.50 297.50 1.00 3.90 1876.6 Raja 297.50 298.10 0.60 0.56 252.4 Raja 320.80 321.80 1.00 1.62 29.6 Raja 321.80 322.80 1.00 0.25 9.9 Raja 322.80 323.80 1.00 0.05 30.0 Raja 323.80 324.80 1.00 0.68 60.2 Raja PAL0353 91.30 92.20 0.90 0.37 76.5 Raja 211.00 212.00 1.00 1.49 506.5 Raja 212.00 213.00 1.00 3.08 235.1 Raja 213.00 214.00 1.00 0.86 122.4 Raja PAL0355 257.50 258.50 1.00 5.39 148.2 Raja 258.50 259.50 1.00 0.31 111.9 Raja 265.60 266.60 1.00 2.40 490.1 Raja 266.60 267.60 1.00 1.06 33.2 Raja PAL0358 130.25 131.20 0.95 0.74 72.0 Raja 131.20 132.20 1.00 -0.05 117.9 Raja 132.20 133.20 1.00 0.22 124.6 Raja 133.20 134.20 1.00 1.48 73.6 Raja 134.20 135.20 1.00 5.60 90.7 Raja 135.20 136.20 1.00 1.09 14.8 Raja 143.20 144.20 1.00 0.81 50.1 Raja 144.20 145.20 1.00 3.14 40.3 Raja 145.20 146.20 1.00 0.38 35.9 Raja 157.20 158.20 1.00 3.35 68.6 Raja 158.20 159.20 1.00 5.91 341.3 Raja 159.20 160.20 1.00 0.40 16.2 Raja

Table 3: All gold and cobalt sample intervals with their corresponding gold and cobalt concentrations (where available), that are contained within above composited intervals, that meet the lower-cut criteria of 1 metre intervals at greater than 0.3 g/t gold.

