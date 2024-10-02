Bioadhesives Market worth $14.60 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bioadhesives Market by Product Type (Natural, Synthetic), Type (Plant-base, Animal-based), Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Medical, Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach a market size of USD 14.60 billion by 2029 from USD 9.65 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.6%. Europe is accounted for largest share of bioadhesives market. The demand for bioadhesives is experiencing significant growth across various applications, including paper & packaging, construction, woodworking, medical, personal care, and more. Emerging nations such as Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, and US, are expected to play a crucial role in driving the bioadhesives market forward.

Medical applications represent the second largest end-user of the bioadhesives market in terms of value

The second largest end-user in the bioadhesives market is the medical sector due to growing focus on biocompatibility and biodegradability adhesives. The advancement in the medical industry increases the awareness of the requirements of adhesives that meet the regulatory needs and deliver consistent and safe performance in the medical applications. This focus on quality and safety plays a very crucial role in influencing the market value within medical sector.

Moreover, the ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the properties of adhesive materials supports the expansion of medical sector. Hence the manufacturers continue to invest their resources in the development of the next generation solutions as there is increasing demand for versatile and renewable adhesive solutions in the medical sector.

China, by country is poised to account for the largest share of bioadhesives market in the Asia Pacific region in terms of value

China is the largest consumer of bioadhesives in the Asia Pacific region because of highly developed industrial base and continuously growing customer groups. The country's efforts towards the development of sustainable technologies and green manufacturing processes have made its development and use of bioadhesive in various sectors such as paper & packaging, medical, and personal care possible. Furthermore, the stringent regulations of the country on environmental emission is a factor that challenges manufactures to find a natural substitute, making bioadhesives the best option. The major companies of the country are focusing on the use of bioadhesives in manufacturing with particular emphasis on the improvement of performance and variability of the products for the global market. This is a strong combination of economic growth, backing from the regulatory authorities, and strong technological development to back China for dominance in bioadhesives market in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is accounted for largest market share of bioadhesives market during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Europe are driving demand across various sectors including paper & packaging, woodworking, construction, and medical. With expanding manufacturing bases in countries like Germany, UK and France there's a rising need for bioadhesives for various applications. Moreover, ongoing advancement in manufacturing technologies and materials, particularly in Germany are boosting demand in industrial sectors for eco-friendly and non-toxic adhesive solutions. Numerous environmental laws and policies implemented in European countries provide a push towards the development of the biodegradable and environment friendly adhesives. Advancements in bioadhesives tailored to wide range of industrial application needs are poised to further stimulate market growth in the region.

Key Players

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Jowat SE (Germany), Paramelt RMC B.V. (Netherlands), EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada), Primient (US), Danimer Scientific (US), The Compound Company (Netherlands), Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Avebe (Netherlands), U.S. Adhesives, Inc. (US), and Follmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are the key players in the global bioadhesives market.

