????Zive AI Raises $1M to Transform VC Fund Management With AI Automation

Zive AI Automates Fund Management for VC Funds and Streamlines VC Operations, Marketing, and Connections to Capital with AI-Powered Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Zive AI Inc. has secured a $1 million seed funding round led by 7BC Venture Capital and CerraCap Ventures to scale its AI-enabled fund management solution. ZIve's current solution encompasses an end-to-end suite of VC fund management and administration products, from AI-powered fund administration, automated verification of fund accounting accuracy, instant generation of capital statements, tax and K1 filings reports, fund performance reports, and Limited Partner (LP) management. This strategic financing will accelerate the company's further development of automated solutions to streamline back-office operations, slash costs, and supercharge efficiency for venture capital funds.





Zive GP Dashboard

Zive GP Dashboard, showing off charts and insights you can get from the platform





Zive's AI-powered platform automates critical workflows, including tax preparation, performance tracking, and compliance. Zive's comprehensive digital solution significantly reduces costs while providing a transparent and reliable system for tracking fund performance down to the individual limited partner and startup investment. By eliminating manual processes and human error, Zive AI ensures that LPs can have complete confidence in the accuracy of the performance metrics provided by venture capital firms. At the same time, General Partners (GPs) and portfolio companies have quantitative tools to track their metrics and cap tables with best-of-breed tools and automation.

Andrew Romans, General Partner at 7BC Venture Capital, commented, "We have been managing VC funds for decades and have used or adopted every digitization solution on the market. When we started using Zive AI, we were compelled to be customers and sought to lead their Seed funding round. Zive AI automates all portfolio management, fund performance, and digital tracking and far surpasses every other solution we have found on the market. It's a game-changer for any VC fund that seeks to automate K1s, financial statements, and tax filing, making hundreds of automated checks for errors and managing other people's money. Our expenses before Zive AI were higher than our total bill for its tax, LP dashboard, and full digitization products. Zive AI has bundled and reimagined the tech stack of many service providers into one solution that costs less than our previous accounting provider, making Zive AI a compelling solution for those seeking to optimize their operations and improve their financial performance."

"We recognized Zive AI's transformative potential and co-led this round because of the platform's ability to reshape the fund management landscape," said Abhi Mukherjee, Operating Partner at CerraCap Ventures. "Zive AI offers a seamless, turnkey solution for emerging managers to streamline their fund operations. With an API-first approach that integrates seamlessly with established products, Zive AI is set to consolidate fund management needs into a singular, powerful offering."

"Every VC should run on Zive AI," states Romans. "LPs should demand their portfolio companies use Zive AI to validate their performance metrics down to the document via a few clicks. The days of running a VC fund without AI are over."

Zive AI's cutting-edge, AI-powered platform uniquely tackles the challenges of VC fund managers by addressing three critical facets of the ecosystem: fund management, portfolio oversight, and capital connection. In the future, the data from the platform will facilitate more efficient capital connectivity between LPs, GPs, and portfolio companies.

Zive AI's solution is fully operational and ready to take on VC funds as the best digital solution in the industry. With a fully tried and tested product used by nearly $1B AUM of VCs, Zive AI is actively onboarding VC fund managers to the platform. If you are a venture fund, get in touch to lower your expenses, give your LPs the white glove digital experience they deserve, and achieve better peace of mind while managing a complex business. For more information, contact hello@zive.ai.

About 7BC Venture Capital: 7BC Venture Capital is a venture capital firm focused on funding and supporting technology startups that automate and reimagine human workflows while harnessing the power of data. 7BC is unique because of its diverse set of strategic individual LP investors backing its funds that support portfolio companies across all stages of growth, accessing talent, customers, partners, investors, and buyers, resulting in successful high-growth transformational companies. https://7bc.vc/

About CerraCap Ventures: CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age -namely, technologies that drive a Healthier, Secure, Planet. CerraCap enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more details, please visit https://www.cerracap.com.

About Zive AI: Zive AI revolutionizes fund management for VC managers with its AI-powered platform, automating critical functions like tax preparation, compliance, and performance tracking. By reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and providing real-time transparency, Zive empowers general and limited partners to optimize fund operations, focus on growth, and deliver excellent value to investors and portfolio companies. For more information, visit our website at https://zive.ai.

