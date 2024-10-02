CU WealthNext Invests in Concreit to Expand Financial Empowerment Opportunities for Credit Union Members

Partnership aims to bring new self-directed fractional real estate investing to credit union members to build wealth in new ways.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / CU WealthNext, a 100% credit union-owned wealthtech ecosystem, is proud to announce a strategic investment in Concreit, a leading fractional real estate investing platform. This partnership will enable credit union members nationwide to access exclusive, cutting-edge real estate investment opportunities and wealth-building solutions.

This investment aligns with CU WealthNext's mission to empower credit union members with next-generation financial tools. By integrating Concreit's unique approach to fractional real estate ownership, credit unions can now offer members the ability to diversify their portfolios and build wealth through real estate investments once reserved for institutional investors.

"Our investment in Concreit is a key milestone in our journey to deliver affordable, accessible, and innovative wealth solutions to credit union members," said Joshua Herman, CEO of CU WealthNext. "We're committed to providing a robust investment ecosystem that enables credit union members to take control of their financial futures. Concreit's real estate and wealth management expertise perfectly complements our vision of delivering comprehensive, low-cost investment options."

Concreit offers investment strategies that prioritize stability, income generation, and long-term growth, making it a perfect match for CU WealthNext's member-focused approach. This partnership will enhance credit union members' access to a diverse range of real estate investment products customized to fit individual financial goals and risk tolerance.

"We're excited to collaborate with CU WealthNext and its partner credit unions to bring a new level of accessibility to real estate investing," said Sean Hsieh, CEO of Concreit. "This partnership allows us to democratize investment opportunities for credit union members and deliver financial solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of everyday investors."

This investment reinforces CU WealthNext's commitment to elevating the financial well-being of credit union members, providing them with forward-thinking solutions that bridge the gap between traditional banking and wealthtech innovation.

Pilots with credit unions will be going live in the near future. Interested credit unions are encouraged to contact CU WealthNext to join the waitlist.

