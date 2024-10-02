Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
WKN: A3C484 | ISIN: US67092M2089 | Ticker-Symbol: 9WV
Frankfurt
02.10.24
09:16 Uhr
5,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,93 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NUTRIBAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUTRIBAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
02.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
Nutriband, Inc.: Join Nutriband's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on October 17

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical solutions, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on October 17, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Nutriband Founder and Chief Executive Officer Gareth Sheridan and Founder and President Serguei Melnik, who will share insight into the Company's current operations and upcoming milestones. Nutriband stands at the forefront of addressing the global opioid crisis with its revolutionary AVERSA abuse-deterrent transdermal technology. The Company's lead product, AVERSA Fentanyl, is targeting peak annual sales of $80 million to $200 million upon FDA approval. Nutriband is pursuing a streamlined 505(b)(2) NDA regulatory pathway for AVERSA Fentanyl, requiring only a single Phase 1 trial with the potential for an expedited six-month FDA review further accelerates the path to market.

To register for the free webinar, please visit:

https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_puDtTn88Rg2xBWZqLE7MkA#/registration

Questions can be pre-submitted to NTRB@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed May 1, 2023, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
NTRB@redchip.com

SOURCE: Nutriband, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
