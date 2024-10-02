Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
02.10.24
10:45 Uhr
187,40 Euro
-0,15
-0,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,50187,4013:48
186,50187,4013:48
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: 18 of the Top 20 Medtech Companies Partner with Veeva MedTech to Get Devices and Diagnostics to Patients Faster

More than 125 medtech customers use Veeva applications for seamless execution across product development

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 18 of the top 20 medtech companies leverage Veeva Development Cloud and Veeva Commercial Cloud applications to streamline processes across the total medtech product lifecycle. Veeva MedTech enables more than 125 customers with deep industry expertise and technology from ideation to commercialization. With an increasing need to keep up with industry changes for faster time to market, medtech companies are moving to connected applications on a single cloud platform to execute key processes more efficiently.

Veeva Systems

"With dozens of studies across hundreds of global sites, simplifying clinical operations with unified document management and streamlined workflows is a top priority," said Matt Christensen, senior vice president at Smith+Nephew. "Using Veeva MedTech's unified clinical solution drives transparency, ensures integrity of study files, and speeds trial timelines."

Veeva MedTech enables end-to-end product lifecycle management with Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Quality, and Veeva Vault Commercial. Using advanced applications built with medtech industry best practices, customers can access real-time insights to make data-driven decisions, automate processes, and maintain inspection readiness. This reduces manual work and improves cross-team collaboration while driving growth, cost efficiency, and compliance.

"This momentum shows that the global medtech industry has made great strides in modernizing systems, establishing a foundation across the product lifecycle to leverage into the future," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "With the top medtech leaders standardizing on Veeva applications, we will continue to learn and advance the industry toward more streamlined processes to deliver innovative new devices and diagnostics to patients in need."

More than 200 industry professionals will network, share best practices, and hear valuable insights from medtech leaders, including Bio-Rad Laboratories, Philips, and ZEISS Medical Technology, at Veeva MedTech EU Summit. Medtech industry professionals can register for the Nov. 5 - 7 event in Amsterdam.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker
Veeva Systems
+49-695-095-5486
jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/18-of-the-top-20-medtech-companies-partner-with-veeva-medtech-to-get-devices-and-diagnostics-to-patients-faster-302265339.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.