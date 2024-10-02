Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regent Hong Kong Awarded #3 of "The Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" in Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to an array of global accolades received this year, Regent Hong Kong has just been named #3 of "The Top 10 Hotels in Hong Kong and Macau" in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2024 (USA) and also one of the "Best Hotels in China" in the Condé Nast Traveler China Readers' Choice Awards 2024.

As per the Condé Nast Traveler Guide to the Best Hotels in Hong Kong, "Many new hotels are dubbed an instant classic, but few earn that praise quite so literally as Regent's latest Hong Kong outpost. Since last November, after a top-to-bottom revamp spearheaded by Hong Kong-born designer Chi Wing Lo, the all-caps Regent emblem once again gleams golden over Victoria Harbour. Regent's facelift has rung in a new era for this beloved property. Still, its trump card, luckily, remained unchanged: Few hotels offer a better vantage point over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong's neon-lit skyscraper jumble."

Regent Hong Kong Managing Director Michel Chertouh comments, "On behalf of our exceptional team, we're delighted to be recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler in the USA and China as one of the top hotels. This distinction reflects the dedication and passion of our colleagues to make each guest's stay a truly personalised experience that creates lasting memories."

The reimagined hotel which rebranded back to Regent Hong Kong in November 2023 is a haven of sophistication and contemporary refinement on the edge of the famed Victoria Harbour. Serene interiors by visionary designer Chi Wing Lo juxtapose cinematic harbourviews. Exceptional dining experiences and bespoke service "on your terms" make it a rare gem on Victoria Harbour.

Regent Hong Kong has garnered a remarkable array of industry honours, solidifying its position as a renowned luxury destination. The hotel has been named the #1 Hong Kong City Hotel, #2 among the 20 Favourite City Hotels in Asia, and #7 among the 100 Hotels Voted Best in the World in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 readers' survey. It was also included in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Hot List and Travel + Leisure's 2024 It List as one of the Best New Hotels and Best New City Hotels in the world.

Image: https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/image-video-gallery/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/regent-hong-kong-awarded-3-of-the-top-10-hotels-in-hong-kong-and-macau-in-conde-nast-traveler-readers-choice-awards-2024-302265500.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.