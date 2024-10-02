BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 1 October 2024 were:

211.99p Capital only

212.53p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 49,997 ordinary shares on 1st October 2024, the Company has 73,705,710 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,655,595 shares which are held in Treasury.