Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ's Patriot.TV and Beverly Hills Precious Metals Reach Exclusive Sponsorship Agreement Enhancing both Companies

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTC PINK:CBMJ) - through its wholly owned subsidiary Patriot.TV have reached an exclusive Agreement whereby Beverly Hills Precious Metals will be the sole precious metals sponsor for the network.

The transaction was initiated and endorsed by former US National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn. General Flynn is a board member of CBMJ who has openly supported Patriot.TV and has publicly stood fully behind Bevely Hills Precious Metals and its owner Andrew Sorchini.

Commenting on the arrangement, CEO Mark Schaftlein stated - "We are proud to enter into this partnership with Andrew Sorchini and Beverly Hills Precious Metals. They have for 30 years delivered a wide variety of gold and silver products to their loyal base of customers and we look forward to helping them grow that business as precious metals reach new all-time high prices. Additionally, we give special thanks to General Flynn who was instrumental in bringing both parties together.

General Michael Flynn, a Board member of CBMJ added the following - "I have been associated with Beverly Hills Precious Metals for the past two years with excellent results. I am very pleased to have two companies I am closely working with join together during these turbulent times providing investors in precious metals an alternative to dollar denominated investments".

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Sorchini, President of Beverly Hills Precious Metals stated - "We are delighted at the opportunity to work with Patriot.TV. and General Michael Flynn. We look to bring added value and opportunities to their conservative, Christian based audience. With instability around the globe and sky-high prices at home, Beverly Hills stands ready to provide the finest gold and silver products available".

Flynn has recently been quoted while referencing Beverly Hills Precious Metals stating: "We are facing one of the greatest periods of financial uncertainty in America and World history. Now is the time to organize your finances and better protect our families and wealth".

The company generates revenue through its Show Sponsorships, Membership in its exclusive Patriot Defenders Program, Affiliate sales from marketing and its

long term Patriot program for gold and silver precious metals sales.

The company anticipates having Beverly Hills on Live exclusive interactive events with loyal Patriot.TV Defended members as well as regular appearances on Patriot.TV streaming shows, in addition to the coveted exclusive promotions and advertising.

About Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange: www.bh-pm.com Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange is a client focused firm devoted to assisting clients in the purchasing of precious metals such as gold and silver. We have a 30-year history of successfully helping clients protect their hard-earned wealth against wealth destroying inflation caused by run-away government spending. For further information or call 866-346-5325.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV www.patriot.tv is a 24/7 streaming programming company wholly owned by CBMJ whose goal is to deliver top quality content to its growing viewership. As a leading media broadcast platform, it is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, informative content across television, radio, and online platforms. With a focus on truth, freedom, and empowering narratives, Patriot.TV is at the forefront of shaping the future of media consumption. Visit www.patriot.tv for more information.

About CBMJ: (OTC PINK:CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.