Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 13:48 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Survey by Birchall Tea Reveals Surprising Gaps in Tea Knowledge

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new YouGov survey commissioned by Birchall Tea reveals that Brits may not know as much about their daily brew as they think. While 51% of UK adults drink tea daily, 55% are unaware that many mass-market tea bags contain dust and stalks instead of real tea leaves. Additionally, 1 in 5 Brits admit they've never actually looked inside their tea bags.

The YouGov survey, conducted with over 2,000 UK adults, also uncovered widespread confusion about where tea comes from - 87% of people don't realise Africa is the largest exporter of black tea, with some even believing it comes from Yorkshire.

This lack of knowledge has prompted Birchall Tea, known for its award-winning blends, to launch the CheckYourBag campaign (YOUTUBE VIDEO). The initiative urges tea lovers to rip open their tea bags and take a closer look at what's inside. According to Birchall, it's time for the UK to wake up to the difference in quality between premium tea leaves and the lower-grade offerings that dominate the market.

With 77% of survey respondents prioritising taste when choosing their tea, Birchall is inviting people to see and taste the difference for themselves by comparing the contents of Birchall's Great Rift Breakfast Tea with the mass-market brands.

With tea as Britain's favourite beverage, the CheckYourBag campaign could make people rethink their daily brew.

Key Survey Findings:

  • 87% don't know that Africa is the world's largest exporter of black tea (10% thought it might even come from Yorkshire or elsewhere in the UK…)
  • 55% are unaware their tea may contain tea dust and stalks, rather than real tea leaves.
  • 1 in 5 adults (20%) have never looked inside a tea bag.
  • 30% of those surveyed mistakenly identified mass market tea as wood chippings instead of actual tea leaves.

Editor's note:

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2108 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 31st July - 1st August 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qS2K29kBnic
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521679/Birchall_Tea.jpg

BIrchall Tea only contains real, premium tea leaves (no stalks or dust here!)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-survey-by-birchall-tea-reveals-surprising-gaps-in-tea-knowledge-302265518.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.