Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
GlobeNewswire
02.10.2024 13:58 Uhr
Listing of AS BluOr Bank Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 2, 2024 to list AS BluOr Bank bonds on Baltic
Bond list as of October 3, 2024. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS BluOr Bank                 
Issuer's shortname       BORA                     
Securities ISIN code      LV0000804060                 
Securities maturity date    02.10.2034                  
Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR                   
Number of listed securities  20 000                    
Nominal value         20 000 000 EUR                
Fixed annual coupon rate    10%                      
Coupon payments        On every January 2, April 2, July 2, October 2
Orderbook shortname      BORA100034A                  



Attached: AS BluOr Bank Base Prospectus and Final Terms of the bond issue.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

