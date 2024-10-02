Listing of AS BluOr Bank Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on October 2, 2024 to list AS BluOr Bank bonds on Baltic Bond list as of October 3, 2024. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS BluOr Bank Issuer's shortname BORA Securities ISIN code LV0000804060 Securities maturity date 02.10.2034 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 20 000 Nominal value 20 000 000 EUR Fixed annual coupon rate 10% Coupon payments On every January 2, April 2, July 2, October 2 Orderbook shortname BORA100034A Attached: AS BluOr Bank Base Prospectus and Final Terms of the bond issue. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249466