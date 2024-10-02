Anzeige
02.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
Kisco Candles Launches New Wholesale Portal to Support Event Planners, Florists, Restaurants, Venues and Businesses

New Wholesale Portal Offers Custom Pricing, Easy Reordering and Free Shipping on Bulk Candles

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Kisco Candles, a leading provider of wholesale dripless candles, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive wholesale portal. Designed to meet the growing demands of event planners, florists, spas, restaurants, venues, and other small businesses, the new portal offers seamless access to Kisco's wide range of bulk taper, pillar, floating, and votive candles.

Wholesale Candles for Events

Wholesale Candles for Events
Bulk pillar candles at an event centerpiece



The wholesale portal makes it easier than ever for businesses to order in bulk, enjoy exclusive pricing, and manage their orders effortlessly. By creating a wholesale account, businesses gain access to a suite of benefits that save them time and money, including a $100 discount on their first qualifying wholesale order.

Key Features of the Wholesale Portal Include:

  • Custom Wholesale Pricing: Enjoy exclusive discounts on bulk orders, tailored to meet your business' needs.

  • Easy Reordering & Order History: Effortlessly track previous purchases and reorder your favorite products.

  • Free & Secure Shipping: All wholesale qualifying orders unlock free shipping year round.

  • Personalized Service: Each wholesale account is assigned a personal representative to assist with product selections, orders, and other needs.

  • 30-Day Return Policy: Shop with confidence knowing that Kisco offers a hassle-free return policy for all bulk orders.

"We're thrilled to launch this portal and make wholesale ordering even more convenient for our business customers," said Josef Friedman, Director of Operations at Kisco Candles. "With custom pricing, easy reordering, and personal support, our wholesale portal is designed to streamline the process for our loyal customers, making it faster and easier to get the candles they need."

Wide Range of Bulk Candle Options

Kisco Candles' wholesale offerings include a variety of candles suited for weddings, events, retail, and personal use:

  • Taper Candles: Perfect for formal dining, restaurants, and event décor.

  • Pillar Candles: Ideal for weddings, spas, and upscale venues.

  • Floating Candles: A favorite among florists and event planners for their elegance and ambiance.

  • Votive Candles: Great for creating intimate settings in small spaces such as spas and cafes.

With a commitment to quality and service, Kisco Candles ensures that every order is handled with care, providing businesses with candles that not only look beautiful but also burn cleanly and efficiently.

For more information or to open a wholesale account, visit kiscocandles.com or contact support@kiscocandles.com.

Contact Information

Josef Friedman
Director of Operations
support@kiscocandles.com

SOURCE: Kisco Candles

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
