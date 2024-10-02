Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
ACCESSWIRE
02.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
doola Launches Dedicated Bookkeeping Service for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

doola has launched its brand new dedicated bookkeeping and tax filing service called doola Bookkeeping.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / doola, a Business-in-a-Box solution for global entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to establish a U.S.-based business, has launched its brand new dedicated bookkeeping and tax filing service called doola Bookkeeping.

doola Bookkeeping

doola Bookkeeping
doola Launches Dedicated Bookkeeping Service for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses



This new service is designed to simplify financial management while providing business owners with the tools and real human support that they need to succeed. doola's new bookkeeping service is a comprehensive solution for managing business finances for all stages of business.

In addition to the dedicated bookkeeping service provided by an expert team of CPAs, doola Bookkeeping also offers DIY bookkeeping software, catch-up bookkeeping, dedicated tax filings, and an All-in-One Accounting package that takes care of everything from beginning to end.

Users can expect a dedicated support team to provide reliable financial reporting with real-time financial insights of their business. Features also included with doola Bookkeeping are comprehensive business metrics dashboards, on-demand financial statements, efficient invoice generation and payment processing, and data preparation for tax filing.

doola's competitive pricing plans allow business owners to choose a custom package that best fits their needs and budgets.

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder and CEO, doola, said, "From day one, we've known that entrepreneurs don't want a company and a checklist of things for them to do after which makes them feel like they've been thrown to the wolves to fend for themselves. They want it all in one place. We've built the Staples Easy Button for small businesses - with the click of a button, founders from all over the world now get a company + EIN, a bank account through our partners, and ongoing compliance, including bookkeeping, state filings and federal IRS tax filings ... And none of this is outsourced. We have dedicated CPAs and bookkeepers in-house, so your business has a single, trusted point of contact - doola. As our customers like to say, we're a Business-in-a-Box, and the launch of doola Bookkeeping brings our day-one vision to reality."

About doola

doola (YCombinator S20) helps entrepreneurs form U.S. LLCs, C Corps, and DAO LLCs by supporting customers through the incorporation process so they can confidently collect payments, build credibility, stay legal, and make more money. doola provides company formation, an EIN, a U.S. address and bank account, access to U.S. payments, a free tax consultation, U.S. tax support, a phone number, $1,000,000 in startup perks, bookkeeping, and more. Today, thousands of companies have launched with doola, and these founders didn't need a U.S. social security number to benefit from doola's products and services. To date, doola has raised $13M in venture capital from YCombinator, Nexus Venture Partners, the YC Continuity Fund and more (HQ: New York City).

For media inquiries, please contact:
Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO
arjun@doola.com

SOURCE: doola

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
