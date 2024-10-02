CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Ignites Expanding Revenue Stream With RangeMe, Poised for Explosive Growth

RangeMe connects CBDL to over 200,000 retail buyers, including some of the world's largest retailers, driving exponential market opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a trailblazer in the booming CBD industry, today announces a strategic leap in expanding its revenue channels by partnering with RangeMe, the premier product discovery and sourcing platform. With access to over 200,000 retail buyers, including key players from leading global retailers, this move sets the stage for monumental growth, further propelling CBDL into the spotlight as a top contender in the CBD market.

As consumer demand for premium CBD products skyrockets, CBDL is uniquely positioned to seize this opportunity. By leveraging RangeMe's vast network, CBDL is unlocking a direct pathway to the largest retail chains in the country, creating untapped revenue potential that could lead to a multi-fold increase in distribution and sales.

"This is just the beginning," said Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "We've already achieved an unprecedented 1405.46% revenue growth since February, and by tapping into the power of RangeMe, we're positioning ourselves for explosive results. Our investors have never been more excited, and for good reason-we're on the cusp of something huge."

CBDL's rapid ascent is driven by its innovative product lineup, including its highly sought-after Mellow Mornings CBD Coffee Creamer, a water-soluble, nano CBD-infused product delivering up to 10x more bioavailability than traditional CBD. With more breakthrough products in the pipeline, including a cutting-edge nutritional supplement featuring reishi mushrooms and ashwagandha, CBDL is on track to dominate the wellness space.

The partnership with RangeMe opens the door to a national retail presence, supercharging CBDL's growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in the CBD sector. "We're taking bold steps to not only meet the demands of today's market but to shape the future of wellness," Nelson added. "And the future looks very, very bright."

CBDL's relentless commitment to growth, innovation, and expanding its retail footprint makes it a prime target for investors looking to capitalize on the surging CBD market. With significant milestones achieved and a clear roadmap ahead, the company's future is set for sustained long-term success.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a forward-thinking, rapidly growing company specializing in the development of innovative, high-quality CBD products designed to enhance health and wellness. From pain relief to stress reduction, CBDL is at the forefront of the CBD revolution, consistently delivering premium products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a commitment to cutting-edge science and consumer satisfaction, CBDL is driving growth in the fast-expanding CBD market.

