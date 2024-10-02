Compassion Center: Pioneering Integrative Healthcare Across 18 States, Integrating Medical Cannabis Into the Continuum of Care for Categorically Complex, Terminally Ill and Underserved Populations, Improving Access, Affordability and Patient Education

Compassion Center, a pioneering leader in integrative healthcare, provides personalized, patient-centered care across 18 states. Since 2001, Compassion Center has integrated medical cannabis with complementary healthcare, offering individualized care plans that include non-opioid pain management, mental health support, and endocannabinology. In collaboration with the Integrative Providers Association, they reduce uncompensated care and opioid use while empowering patients with innovative tools for optimal wellness.

HILLSBORO, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Compassion Center, a pioneering leader in integrative healthcare, mental health, and socioeconomics, proudly reaffirms its commitment to providing personalized, patient-centered care across 18 states. Since its founding in 2001, Compassion Center has been at the forefront of innovative, disruptive healthcare, offering a truly holistic approach that integrates medical cannabis recommendations with complementary integrative healthcare (CIH) to optimize wellness for patients from diverse backgrounds.





Compassion Center's clinics, Holistic Health Now US, as well as IntegrativeECS, offer a range of services designed to empower the whole person-balancing mind, body, and spirit-through integrating a variety of individualized complementary integrative healthcare (CIH) modalities into the continuum of care. Our patients benefit from individualized care plans that include medical cannabis recommendations, non-opioid and/or non-narcotic pain management solutions, nutrition, exercise and therapies that support mental health and biophysical well-being. Whether managing chronic conditions, recovering from surgery, addressing mental health challenges, or closely tracking one's genetic changes, Compassion Center's expert team of Functional Medicine Doctors and Cannabis Nurses ensure each patient receives the comprehensive care they need and deserve, and the proper tools to optimize their wellbeing without compromising their safety and/or family's wellbeing.

"We believe that healthcare should empower patients to live their best lives, not just treat their underlying symptoms," says Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, Compassion Center President, Founding President of the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) and Cannabis Nursing specialty pioneer. "By legitimately integrating patients' medical cannabis and endocannabinoid systems into our scopes of practice, we are providing our patients with the most innovative of tools to help them achieve optimal wellness naturally while reducing their dependence on opioid medicines."

Compassion Center's services go far beyond medical cannabis recommendations. Our network of facilities, clinics and clinicians provide a wide range of clinical, educational, rehabilitation and social services designed to empower patients on their journeys to healing and optimal wellness. Through our collaboration with the Integrative Providers Association and the Teach1Serve10.org Free Clinic, we have introduced a disruptive innovation that translates interprofessional continuing education into measurable change by redirecting over $1,300 per patient in uncompensated care away from the local healthcare systems, while also reducing the likelihood of opioid prescriptions and illicit drugs reaching the street. A true win-win for all and just the start to a beautiful collaboration.

Compassion Center offers qualifying patients judgment-free exams, private consultations, and legitimate access to a wide range of complementary integrative healthcare (CIH) modalities. These can include referrals and recommendations for allopathic, conventional, and traditional healthcare, as well as mental health care, counseling, medication management, nutrition and patient advocacy services. Patients also benefit from peer support groups and educational programs that not only inform patients and providers but also educate families on the benefits of plant-based therapies. These services, often provided in the same visit, help dispel myths, reduce stigma, and eliminate guilt or shame, ensuring nothing stands in the way of a patient's healing. As the interprofessional fields of Endocannabinology and Cannabis Nursing continue to evolve, Compassion Center remains committed to advancing research and clinical practices, while continuing its ongoing collaboration with the Integrative Providers Association (IPA) in redirecting conventional healthcare towards integrative wholeness and inclusion.

Patients across 18 states have already benefited from the Compassion Center's dedication to improving lives through integrative healthcare. With a mission to create an inclusive, accessible, and wholesome future, the Compassion Center's measurable impact continues to grow.

Will you join us in being the change we all need to see in the world today?

About Compassion Center:

Compassion Center, an Oregon-headquartered 501(c)(3) public charity management services organization and medical cannabis clinic system, is led by patient advocates, healthcare professionals, and integrative providers. For over two decades, Compassion Center has been committed to the patients, providing qualifying patients with access to integrative healthcare and endocannabinology-related services. Operating in over 18 states, Compassion Center focuses on personalized care, patient advocacy, and innovative treatments to help patients optimize their well-being and lead healthier lives.

