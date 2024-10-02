The Wellness Agency Expands Client Portfolio With Cornbread Hemp and PlantBaby

TWA strengthens its position as a leader in the wellness industry by engaging with new clients and deepening relationships with existing brands.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The Wellness Agency (TWA), a full-service marketing and consulting partner for wellness brands, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client roster with Cornbread Hemp and PlantBaby. TWA is also strengthening relationships with current clients I and Love and You, Health-Ade Kombucha, Ecologyst, and Frankie Collective. These partnerships highlight TWA's commitment to scaling wellness brands and driving long-term growth.





Cornbread Hemp, a USDA-certified organic CBD brand named Inc. Magazine's #1 fastest-growing company in Kentucky, has partnered with TWA to support its rapid growth through talent, media, and strategic capital services. Cornbread Hemp, on track for $25M of revenue in 2024, also ranks as the #1 fastest-growing hemp company in America and the #9 fastest-growing consumer product brand in the United States.

PlantBaby, the creator of Kiki Milk - an organic, nutrient-dense, dairy-free beverage - joins with TWA to boost its market presence as it moves forward with developing new infant nutrition products. Known for its great taste, complete nutrition per glass, and clean-label ingredients, Kiki Milk is gaining traction and enjoying record-setting sales. PlantBaby will leverage TWA's expertise in media, talent, and capital to expand into the $109B global infant nutrition market, beginning with a Q2 2025 launch of a plant-based growing milk product for children aged 1 and up.

TWA continues to deepen its relationships with existing clients: "I and love and you", a leader in natural pet food backed by L-Catterton; Health-Ade Kombucha, a top gut health beverage brand for which TWA previously helped secure investment and partnership from iHeartMedia and Ryan Seacrest; ultra-sustainable clothing brand Ecologyst, designated clean tech company by the Canadian government; and its sister company, Frankie Collective, whose products have been sported recently by the likes of Taylor Swift.

About The Wellness Agency:

The Wellness Agency (TWA) is a full-service marketing consultancy serving wellness brands through strategic talent partnerships, integrated media, strategic capital, and APAC market entry and M&A strategies. TWA leverages its expansive network of premier talent and media relationships to amplify brands across all sectors. TWA is committed to long-term partnerships that strategically elevate brands on a global scale.

