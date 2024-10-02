Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Shift5, the observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), today announced its innovative Bus Interface Card (BIC). This cutting-edge hardware offers unmatched capabilities for simultaneously interfacing with multiple disparate serial bus protocols used onboard modern and legacy transportation and defense platforms. It can begin capturing data within 50ms of applying power to a platform and, using Shift5 software, detect and capture malformed data messages-an industry first-helping improve fleet security, availability, and resilience.

"The introduction of the Shift5 Bus Interface Card marks a significant leap forward in our mission to provide comprehensive data observability for the most complex and critical operational environments," said Egon Rinderer, Chief Technology Officer at Shift5. "This innovation not only meets the demands of today's platforms but also anticipates the challenges of tomorrow."

The Shift5 BIC can seamlessly interface with six of the most common serial protocols, including ARINC-429, ASCB, CAN, MIL-STD-1553B, RS-422, and RS-485. Development is underway to add support for proprietary, specialized, and custom protocols. This comprehensive multi-protocol support enables real-time serial data monitoring, capture, and analysis in highly complex operational environments using a single, unified solution.

Key Features and Unique Capabilities

Malformed Data Detection and Capture: In an industry-first, the Shift5 BIC can capture and flag malformed data for post-processing analysis. This unique feature enables early detection of potential cyber intrusions or system anomalies that conventional systems might overlook. By preserving and analyzing even non-standard messages, the Shift5 BIC can help enhance the security and reliability of the systems it monitors.

Instant Data Capture: Another standout feature of the Shift5 BIC is its ability to start capturing data almost the instant a platform is powered on. During initial power-up, critical data exchanges determine which components can communicate on the serial bus and what data they can transmit. Unlike other solutions that wait for an operating system to fully boot- a process that can take 30-45 seconds or longer -the Shift5 BIC can start capturing data within 50 milliseconds of power being applied. This rapid start can help capture essential data that could be key to understanding nuanced system behaviors and failures.

Analog Signal Analysis and Fingerprinting: The Shift5 BIC uses an analog front-end to capture analog waveform characteristics to perform machine learning (ML) analysis on signal characteristics such as amplitude and timing. This capability can provide deeper insights into maintenance and cybersecurity anomalies, offering diagnostic precision beyond what standard digital systems achieve. The Shift5 BIC also supports advanced analytics, such as Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) characterization (fingerprinting). This feature allows the BIC to create unique 'fingerprints' for components, making identifying and tracking potential issues easier and enhancing its value in complex environments.

Fast and Efficient Real-Time Data Capture and Analysis: At the heart of the Shift5 BIC is a powerful combination of an Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) and a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). This advanced architecture enables the Shift5 BIC to capture and analyze data across multiple protocols in real time. This capability means critical onboard data is processed accurately and in real-time, providing operators and maintainers with quick insights into system performance and potential issues. This real-time data access can be crucial for making quick decisions and taking proactive measures to help ensure the smooth operation of the fleet.

Seamless Integration and Scalability: Designed to work with the Shift5 Manifold or existing onboard systems with an available mini PCI express (mPCIe) slot, the Shift5 BIC can deploy across a wide range of operational environments, from legacy systems to cutting-edge platforms, thereby reducing integration complexity. The Shift5 BIC's customizable FPGA IP cores allow easy updates and expansions, ensuring it can adapt to evolving operational needs and protocol changes. This design makes the Shift5 BIC an ideal long-term investment for enhancing serial data observability capabilities.

The Shift5 BIC is designed with the complexities of today's operational environments in mind, offering a solution to the challenges of efficiently and effectively maintaining and securing diverse fleets. Whether legacy systems or modern platforms, operators now have a way forward that simplifies data capture, enhances cybersecurity, and streamlines maintenance-ensuring critical operations remain uninterrupted and secure.



The Shift5 Bus Interface Card (BIC)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10173/225323_15c9fd84c4d09b84_001full.jpg

About Shift5

Shift5 is the dual-use, subscription-based observability platform for onboard operational technology (OT), enabling smarter, faster decisions through real-time data access, contextual insights, and actionable analytics at the edge for aerospace, rail, maritime, and defense. Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial and military fleets as well as weapon systems against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to help ensure the security, availability, safety, resilience, and reliability of today's fleets and tomorrow's next-generation assets. For more information, visit shift5.io.

