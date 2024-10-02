Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA) (FSE: S3Y) (OTC Pink: SPAZF) (the "Company" or "Spanish Mountain Gold") is pleased to welcome Ms. Suzette N. Ramcharan to the position of Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development effective October 1, 2024.

Peter Mah, Chief Executive Officer of Spanish Mountain Gold commented, "We are excited to welcome Ms. Suzette N. Ramcharan as the Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Spanish Mountain Gold. Her vast experience in capital markets and deep expertise in the mining and metals sector make her a valuable asset to our team."

Suzette Ramcharan, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development of Spanish Mountain Gold commented, "I'm excited to be a part of this exciting journey, advancing the Spanish Mountain Gold Project. While project development comes with its challenges, a united and dedicated team that values people, the environment, and safety can achieve remarkable results. Our team is aligned, motivated, and ready to demonstrate the full potential of this opportunity."

Ms. Ramcharan brings over 21 years of experience as a seasoned capital markets professional, specializing in the mining and metals sector, working with companies ranging from small to large capitalization. Ms. Ramcharan's expertise includes investor relations and brand management, business development and M&A transactional experience. Suzette brings a wealth of knowledge from her tenure in mining, having worked for exploration, development and producing gold companies, including Nighthawk Gold Corp., Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., St Andrew Goldfields Ltd., Gold Eagle Mines Ltd., and Gabriel Resources Ltd. Ms. Ramcharan also launched her own consulting firm, co-founded and served as a director for a tech start-up, and founded and operated an alcohol-free beverage company.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Spanish Mountain Gold Project towards construction of the next gold mine in the Cariboo Gold Corridor, British Columbia. We are conducting an integrated Whittle Enterprise Optimization to identify the highest potential value-add improvements while increasing the understanding of the high-grade geologic controls and associated drill targets that could upgrade and expand the gold resource. We are striving to be a leader in community and indigenous relations by leveraging technology and innovation to build the 'greenest' gold mine in Canada. The Relentless Pursuit for Better Gold means seeking new ways to achieve optimal financial outcomes that are safer, minimize environmental impact and create meaningful sustainability for communities. Details on the Company are available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website: www.spanishmountaingold.com.

