Wolters Kluwer has earned an International Business Award for its work in helping businesses comply with new, beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). Wolters Kluwer won in the Business Technology Solution achievement category for its Beneficial Ownership Platform, which it launched January 1, 2024 in conjunction with the rule's effective date.

"It is gratifying to be recognized for our industry leadership in providing the millions of businesses subject to beneficial ownership reporting the means for complying in a simple, secure manner through our online technology platform supported by our experts," said Rupak Venugopal, Vice President, Beneficial Ownership, Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance. "With the year-end deadline quickly approaching, we stand ready to deliver to businesses the knowledge and tools to meet their BOI filing needs, whether a single filing or thousands, and to continue serving as one of Newsweek magazine's Most Trustworthy Companies…a trusted resource in supporting their ongoing compliance efforts."

Wolters Kluwer has also been recently shortlisted as a Regtech category finalist in the 2024 U.S. Fintech Awards for its beneficial ownership technology, its sixth industry recognition for BOI compliance technology achievements this year.

Now in its 21st year, the International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations in 62 nations and territories participated in this year's competition across a wide range of individual and business categories.

Wolters Kluwer has been at the forefront in raising public awareness around the CTA reporting rule, having created a range of resources-from an easy-to-use, self-guided eligibility quiz and its launch of a BOI compliance podcast series-to building out a website of practical compliance content, to hosting a series of webinars and generating informative media placements that promote understanding of and compliance with the BOI reporting rule.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

