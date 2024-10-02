Economic & Statistical Research: Total Equity Trading First North - September 2024

First North total equity trading report shows the monthly trading development for First North containing: Turnover Total value of the month Accumulated value YTD Average Daily Turnover Value Number of shares Number of trades Turnover velocity % Market value Number of listed companies Trading days Index development Graphs on turnover and index trends. For more information, comments or questions please contact: Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1249474