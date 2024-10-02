Sampo plc, managers' transactions, 2 October 2024 at 3:00 pm EEST

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2020:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Torbjörn Magnusson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 80026/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-09-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,042 Unit price: 41.9316 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7,042 Volume weighted average price: 41.9316 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-10-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000552500

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,045 Unit price: 41.915 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7,045 Volume weighted average price: 41.915 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 14,087 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030