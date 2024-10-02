Duck Creek Technologies Launches Payments Facilitator to Create End-To-End Insurance Payment Solution

New Solution Simplifies Insurance Carriers' Payments Delivering Secure Transaction Capabilities as Part of the Proven Duck Creek Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today introduced its latest insurance-focused payments solution, the Duck Creek Payments Facilitator. This modern, end-to-end payment solution caters to the nuances of payments within insurance by providing carriers with access to digital payment methods for both collecting and disbursing funds.



Duck Creek Payments Facilitator delivers a global solution, combining real-time capabilities, like FedNow, with traditional payments services and Banking as a Service (BaaS) functionalities, such as transactions via push-to-card or digital wallets. Now insurers can collect or pay out to policyholders using any payment technologies in their market of choice.

"In today's fast-evolving insurance landscape, carriers require more than just transactional solutions. They need a secure, agile, and future-proof approach to global payment processing," said Jess Keeney, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "The Duck Creek Payments Facilitator delivers exactly that-enabling insurers to effortlessly manage instant claims payouts to real-time premium payments-all from a single, proven solution."

Duck Creek Payments includes Duck Creek Payments Facilitator and Duck Creek Payments Orchestrator, introduced earlier this year. The Duck Creek Payments Orchestrator is designed to seamlessly integrate with carriers existing systems, greatly reducing carrier integration times and costs, while still allowing access to the entire global payments ecosystem.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, our focus remains on solving the most critical challenges our insurance clients face," said Michael Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "The Duck Creek Payments Facilitator is designed specifically to address the unique operational demands of insurance carriers. By embedding this capability into our broader platform, we're offering carriers a holistic approach that supports flexibility, boosts efficiency, and helps our clients deliver a frictionless experience for policyholders, agents, and vendors."

