Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of a local data hosting solution for the Sprinklr platform in Switzerland on Microsoft Azure.

"Sprinklr customers now have an option to host data in Switzerland to support certain security and governance requirements in the region," said Sprinklr Senior Vice President of Europe, Michael Maas. "Today's announcement marks our commitment and investment to the region, helping us expand our business and helping our customers revolutionize their customer experience with Sprinklr's AI-powered platform."

Sprinklr continues to expand across the DACH region and Europe, supporting leading regional brands from enterprise sectors including, telecommunications, retail, financial services, travel hospitality, and more. The collaboration with Microsoft for Swiss data hosting is an important milestone in Sprinklr's growth trajectory and will support Sprinklr's commitment to enterprise governance, data security, and compliance.

As with all Sprinklr's data hosting locations, Swiss data hosting will be backed by Sprinklr's global support teams, technical resources, and sub-processors. For more information about Sprinklr's other hosting options, please visit our subprocessor site.

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr's value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

