Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
(the "Company")
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 2 October 2024
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 1 October 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,832.76p
Including income: 4,869.91p
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
