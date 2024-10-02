Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of capital markets services, today announced the relaunch of its network, market data, and trading infrastructure solutions under a new brand umbrella: Atlas.

Atlas, a comprehensive suite of four integrated products, is designed to deliver best-in-class performance and unparalleled transparency for market data delivery and trading infrastructure. The suite includes AtlasFabric, a low-latency, fully resilient, high-availability network; AtlasFeed, the company's industry-leading normalized and consolidated data feed service; AtlasEnterprise, a versatile platform offering clients complete control over their market data; and the suite's standout feature, AtlasVision, which provides cutting-edge monitoring and alerting tools. AtlasVision delivers real-time insights into market data routing, live circuit updates, and automated gap detection, transforming transparency and control in market data management.

The acquisition of ACTIV Financial in 2021 has been pivotal in shaping Atlas, with ACTIV's expertise integrated deeply into AtlasFeed and AtlasEnterprise.

Atlas represents a new era for market data delivery and trading infrastructure," said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options. "By integrating ACTIV's technology with our cutting-edge solutions, we've created a platform that truly empowers our clients with the full potential of their data. Options has long been an industry leader with our global network and data feed services, and the addition of AtlasVision to our suite is nothing short of transformative. It's a world-first platform that redefines visibility in market data distribution, offering real-time views of our global infrastructure, including our network of strategically placed TickerPlants

Founded in 1993 as a hedge fund technology provider, Options has rapidly expanded its services to become a global leader in high-performance trading infrastructure, market data, and specialist cloud-based IT solutions for capital markets clients worldwide, including the expansion of their secure, global private cloud platform for the delivery of dedicated AI environments and the integration of real-time and historical market data.

Today's news is the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its partnerships with oneZero and Magtia alongside its Microsoft Cloud Security Specialization achievement.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI.

www.options-it.com

