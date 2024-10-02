Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) invests in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Great Britain. The sector had a tough start to the year, due to a deterioration in revenue conditions, but GRID's efforts to stabilise revenues and increase capacity are paying off. The manager, Ben Guest, is looking forward to a significant improvement in revenue in 2025, underpinned by a large, contracted earnings base, and plans for new pipeline projects, further augmentations to GRID's existing projects and associated revenue increases over 2025-27 will be revealed in November 2024. In a recent analyst call to discuss the release of GRID's H124 results, the manager confirmed that he is also eyeing opportunities in foreign markets. Some investors may see value in GRID's shares, which are trading at what is arguably an excessively wide discount to NAV.

