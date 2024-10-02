The Turkish authorities applied an anti-dumping tariff of $25/m2 solar modules imported from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia, and Jordan. The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced this week that Turkey's Directorate General of Imports (DGI) has concluded an anti-dumping investigation on solar panel imports from Croatia, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. The investigation was launched in March to determine whether the products assembled in these countries were circumventing the $20/m2 anti-subsidy duties that Turkey imposed on Chinese solar modules in 2023. The DGI decided to ...

