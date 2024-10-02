Solution Features the Most Comprehensive Salesforce Integration in UCaaS, Empowering Sales Teams to Close Deals Faster and More Efficiently

Wildix, a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced the launch of its latest smartworking solution, x-bees, an AI-driven communication platform designed to enhance productivity, streamline workflows and facilitate seamless collaboration. x-bees integrates voice, video, messaging, and conferencing into a single interface, with a standout feature being its comprehensive Salesforce integration, setting a new standard in sales-driven communication.

The Salesforce Opportunity feature within x-bees revolutionizes sales workflows by embedding key functionalities directly into the platform. This eliminates the need to switch between applications, allowing users to manage leads, access contacts, and capture notes, all within x-bees, increasing productivity and real-time collaboration. Additionally, x-bees enhances communication not only among internal teams but also with clients, providing a unified interface that strengthens relationships and improves responsiveness. The platform supports custom Salesforce deployments, offering the flexibility to tailor workflows and optimize communication across all customer-facing and internal operations.

As flexibility becomes a top priority for today's workforce, businesses are under pressure to adapt. With 48% of workers planning to seek new jobs in the next year and 42% specifically looking for more flexible hours or remote work options (source: Bankrate), the need for agile, efficient work models has never been more urgent. x-bees rises to this challenge by enabling seamless communication and collaboration across in-office, remote, and hybrid teams. Through its robust Salesforce integration and AI-powered tools, x-bees not only supports flexible work environments but also streamlines workflows, keeping teams connected and productive, no matter where they are.

"At its heart, x-bees equips businesses with the advanced tools they need to excel in today's connected world," said Dimitri Osler, co-founder and CTO, Wildix. "With its deep Salesforce integration and AI-driven communication capabilities, x-bees simplifies workflows, empowering teams to stay focused on what truly matters, closing deals and driving business success."

Liberty Communications, a U.S.-based technology group specializing in customized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs, culture, and budget, and an early adopter of x-bees, has already seen substantial benefits. "With x-bees, we're not just offering a product but a pathway to excellence for our clients," said Cyna Milinazzo, Liberty Communications. "The platform's capabilities in streamlining communication and improving operational efficiency present a compelling case for businesses looking to upgrade their communication systems across all departments, especially in sales."

Key capabilities of x-bees include:

AI-Powered Insights: Real-time data and predictive analytics, transcription, translation and sentiment analysis for smarter decision-making.

Advanced Communication Tools: Voice, video, messaging and conferencing in one interface, supporting collaboration with both colleagues and customers.

Comprehensive Salesforce Integration: Manage CRM data directly within x-bees, enhancing the sales process.

Real-Time Collaboration: Instant communication across devices and locations, enabling efficient collaboration with both internal teams and customers.

Automated Follow-Ups and Task Management: AI-assisted scheduling and task reminders to reduce manual workload.

"Today's businesses need more than just basic connectivity, they require flexibility and intelligent working tools that enable seamless communication, whether engaging with prospects, customers or internal teams," said Steve Osler, co-founder and CEO, Wildix. "With almost half of workers looking for more flexibility, x-bees is built to meet that need. It empowers teams to collaborate efficiently, adapt quickly and focus on what really matters, no matter where they are."

For more information, visit www.wildix.com/ai-solutions/

About Wildix

Wildix is a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), dedicated to revolutionizing business communication with innovative AI-powered solutions. The company's flagship product, x-bees, enhances the efficiency, engagement, and effectiveness of organizations across various industries. Wildix's mission is to drive growth and operational efficiency through secure, scalable, and reliable communication technologies, supported by an extensive global partner network. For more information, visit wildix.com/ai-solutions.

Contacts:

Deliah Mathieu

Communication Specialist

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com