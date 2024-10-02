Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 2 October 2024 Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) Edison issues report on Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LSE: GRID) Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) invests in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Great Britain. The sector had a tough start to the year, due to a deterioration in revenue conditions, but GRID's efforts to stabilise revenues and increase capacity are paying off. The manager, Ben Guest, is looking forward to a significant improvement in revenue in 2025, underpinned by a large, contracted earnings base, and plans for new pipeline projects, further augmentations to GRID's existing projects and associated revenue increases over 2025-27 will be revealed in November 2024. In a recent analyst call to discuss the release of GRID's H124 results, the manager confirmed that he is also eyeing opportunities in foreign markets. Some investors may see value in GRID's shares, which are trading at what is arguably an excessively wide discount to NAV. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



