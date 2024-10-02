The Sacred Mushroom Psilocybin Center Operated by Kaya Holdings, Inc. Releases First E-Book

"Is Psilocybin Right for You" is the first in a planned series of helpful e-books about psilocybin.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / The Sacred Mushroom ("TSM"), an emerging leader in the delivery of psilocybin experiences at its Portland, Oregon facility, announced the release of its first in a series of planned e-books on psilocybin and related issues.

Titled "Is Psilocybin Right for You?", the e-book details the therapeutic benefits psilocybin can offer to people with mental health concerns or those simply curious.

To access a copy of our e-book "Is Psilocybin Right for You?", please click on the image above or go to https://thesacredmushroompdx.com/is-psilocybin-right-for-you-tsm/. Once you have accessed the site you can read the book online or download it to be read later offline.

Topics addressed in the book include: What is Psilocybin, How Does Psilocybin Affect the Brain, History of Psilocybin, Is Psilocybin Treatment Right for You, Psilocybin & Personal Growth, Psilocybin & Happiness, Psilocybin & Inner Peace, Psilocybin & Creativity, Psilocybin & Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Psilocybin & Depression, Psilocybin & Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Psilocybin & Sexual Trauma, Psilocybin & Anxiety, Psilocybin & Substance/Alcohol Abuse & Addiction, Psilocybin & Eating Disorders, Psilocybin & Alzheimer's Disease, Psilocybin & End of Life Anxiety, Psilocybin & Cluster Headaches, Understanding Dosing, Risks, The Importance of Integration, and Exploring the Power of Psilocybin at The Sacred Mushroom.

For more information or to make an appointment for psilocybin services at The Sacred Mushroom, please go to https://tsmpdx.com or send an email to info@tsmpdx.com

CEO Statement

KAYS CEO Craig Frank comments on the release of "Is Psilocybin Right for You?", "This e-book, and the others we have planned in the series, bring to a broader audience the information they need to make an informed choice with regard to newly available psilocybin journeys. We welcome everyone seeking to experience the transformative journeys psilocybin can bring. We hope this e-book, and the others that follow, will add to the conversation'

About The Sacred Mushroom

The Sacred Mushroom is a legally licensed psilocybin treatment center authorized by the State of Oregon to administer psilocybin treatments within the regulations set forth by the Oregon Health Authority.

The Sacred Mushroom, at 11,000 sq. ft., has been purposely curated to provide every TSM guest with the full transformative potential of the psychedelic journey. Guests can access their perfect setting through TSM's proprietary "Synergy by Design" and interact with journey-enhancing activities such as art expression, body movement, and journaling.

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. (www.kayaholdings.com)

Kaya Holdings, Inc is a "mind care" company with operations in the emerging psilocybin sector and in medical/recreational cannabis. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB market under the symbol KAYS.

In 2014 KAYS became the first US public company to own and operate a medical cannabis dispensary (in Portland, Oregon). Today, KAYS has interests in three cannabis licenses (1 in Portland Oregon, USA and 2 in Greece). Resuming its role as innovator and trend setter, the Company is again breaking ground in the United States with The Sacred Mushroom psychedelic treatment centers through its majority owned subsidiary, Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Important Disclosure

KAYS is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of state and local laws and federal enforcement policies and priorities as it relates to psychedelics and cannabis. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that KAYS and subsidiaries including FDT will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan (including but not limited to license applications for the cultivation, distribution or sale of marijuana and psychedelic products, engaging in said activities or acquiring existing production/sales operations). Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of KAYS, federal, state, or local legal action or changes in federal government policy and/or state and local laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

Disclaimer

The information set forth above is for general consumer understanding and education and should not be considered or used as a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Psilocybin is not an alternative to any prescription drug. A physician should be consulted prior to making any changes in prescription drug treatment.

The information set forth above and the information contained herein has not been evaluated by the FDA. Psilocybin is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Results of psilocybin treatment may vary.

Psilocybin is not federally legal in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

