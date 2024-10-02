Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Continues to Expand Clinical Data and Acceptance of VIVO

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE/American:VTAK), a company dedicated in the development and marketing of technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market, today announced several updates for their VIVO non-invasive mapping system.

Over the last 60 days and through the month of October the company has participated in several industry meetings where VIVO has been or will be highlighted. During the recent European Society of Cardiology (ESC) meeting congress Professor Tarv Dhanjal from the University of Warwick Hospital in Coventry, UK, presented data of 20 patients from the "Accuracy of a non-invasive mapping system for the localisation of re-entrant VT site of origin and its relationship to myocardial scar on cross-sectional imaging" study. This study currently has 40 patients enrolled and is expected to enroll a total of 50 patients. It is anticipated that this final data to be available in 2025 and that the data will remain positive as enrollment and study conclusion comes to an end. Highlights of the most recent presentation include procedural success in 90% of patients at mean follow up of 7.3 ± 4.7 months in patients with scar related VT.

David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision said, "This is an important study for electrophysiology. This study is focused on patients that have very sick hearts, with low ejection fraction and ischemic cardiomyopathy. This European study shows that VIVO is not only providing accurate results to the physician, but that it is providing better insight to the physician and may be resulting in better outcomes and improved quality of life for patients."

In addition to attending ESC, Catheter Precision will be attending the additional conferences to showcase VIVO during the month of October. These include:

International VT Symposium - October 11 - 12, New York City, NY

International Society of Cardiac Ablation Techniques (ISCAT) - October 16 - 18, Paris, France

Society of Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) - October 28 - 29, Lisbon, Portugal, where a presentation on European clinical data is scheduled

Catheter Precision continues to expand its commercial footprint for both US and international locations. As previously announced, a successful evaluation of five patients was completed in Doha, Qatar in March 2024. The hospital has now acquired and installed the VIVO system and has completed their first successful commercial procedures.

"Since starting in May, we have aggressively sought new VIVO sites in the US," said Marie-Claude Jacques, Chief Commercial Officer of Catheter Precision. "We are excited to say that more than 25 centers have confirmed interest and scheduled evaluations, with eight new centers scheduled to begin evaluations in the coming weeks".

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

info@catheterprecision.com

Contact Information

Missiaen Huck

COO

mhuck@catheterprecision.com

9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.